Cook County seeks poll workers for April elections

Cook County is seeking poll workers for the April 4 municipal elections.

 Associated Press

The Cook County Clerk's Office is seeking poll workers for the April 4 municipal elections.

Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough is inviting residents to consider serving as an election judge or polling place technician in one of the county's 1,430 precincts.

Election judges are paid $200 and polling place technicians $365. The clerk’s office provides training for both positions. 

“Our judges are the lifeblood of our election operations and we could not get the job done without their service,” Yarbrough said in a statement. “I strongly encourage residents to consider joining our team to play an important role in our democracy and earn some cash in the process.”

Election judges greet voters, sign them in and keep the polling place running smoothly.

Technicians work with election judges to check supplies and equipment and assist with the setup, maintenance and breakdown of election equipment. 

Election judges must be registered Cook County voters or eligible college or high school students. Poll workers fluent in Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, Tagalog, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Gujarati, Urdu, and Arabic, also are needed in many precincts. 

The April 4 Consolidated Election includes races for mayors, trustees, township officials, school districts, park districts and fire protection districts.

Poll worker applicants must complete a training course before the election. They also must be available to set up voting equipment and serve on Election Day from 5 a.m. until the polling places close at 7 p.m.

To apply, visit www.cookcountyclerk.com/work or call 312-603-0970.

