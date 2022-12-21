County clerk’s program offers free Wolves tickets to veterans, active military

The Cook County clerk's office is teaming up with the Chicago Wolves to offer county veterans, active-duty military and reservists and National Guard members a free ticket to a regular-season Wolves game.

Those who sign up for or are members of the clerk’s Veterans Discount Card program qualify for one free ticket and reduced prices on others through April 13.

“We are so proud to partner with the Chicago Wolves for the first time to provide this wonderful benefit to our deserving veterans and members of the military,” Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough said in a statement. “We thank this great organization for their unconditional support both on and off the ice.”

Participants can redeem a free ticket and purchase additional tickets at fevo.me/cookcountywolves. Tickets will be delivered to the email address provided. No paper tickets will be printed, so participants will need a mobile device to present the tickets at Allstate Arena.

All Cook County Veterans, active-duty personnel, national guard, reservists, and other members of the military can apply for the free Military and Veterans Discount Program. Offered in partnership with the Cook County Office of Veteran’s Affairs, it provides discounts on services including food, auto repair, legal assistance as well as health and fitness memberships.

Applications for the discount program can be completed at cookcountyclerk.com/veterans, by mail, or at the Clerk’s Veterans Affairs Office, 118 N. Clark St., in Chicago. The office is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To make an appointment or for further information, call 312-603-5788.

Veterans will need their DD-214, Retired Military Card or Illinois driver’s license or state ID with veterans designation.