Mail-in ballot applications now available for Illinois primary June 28

Registered voters in South Suburban Cook County can request a mail-in ballot for the June 28 primary election.

Applications for the ballots can be made through June 23 on the Cook County Clerk’s Office website cookcountyclerk.com/votebymail. Ballots will mailed beginning in late May.

“Voting by Mail has become increasingly popular in recent years, and it’s clear that voters enjoy the simple and convenient option of casting their ballot from the comfort of their own home,” Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough said in a statement. “What makes the process even more accessible is the ability to request your ballot online."

Voting my mail allows voters to take their time and research candidates and referendum proposals, Yarbrough continued.

Voters may also download, print and sign a paper application to mail to Cook County Clerk’s Office, Mail Voting Unit, 69 W. Washington St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60602.

Voting by Mail and Early Voting continue to gain popularity, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2020 presidential election, 76% of suburban votes were cast by mail or in Early Voting.

To apply, voters will need:

An email address to confirm the application for processing

Illinois driver’s license or state identification number

Last four digits of the voter’s Social Security Number

Address where the ballot should be mailed.

Completed ballots must be returned via U.S. mail or at Election Drop Box locations at suburban Early Voting sites, which open June 13. Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than June 28 and received by the Cook County Clerk’s office within 14 days of Election Day.

To check on the status of a mail-in ballot or voter registration, visit cookcountyclerk.com/VoterInfo. For more information, call 312-603-0946 or email.voting@cookcountyil.gov.

