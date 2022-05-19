Academics, teachers, extracurriculars help District 230 schools score an A-plus from school rating organization

Consolidated High School District 230 found its Niche.

Actually, Niche found District 230.

Niche.com found the district to be a top-drawer district, handing out honor student-like grades to the organization that umbrellas Andrew, Sandburg and Stagg High Schools.

Niche.com, which analyzes and grades elementary schools, high schools, college and grad schools across the country, gave D230 an A-plus rating.

“Affirmation like this, that we are doing an excellent job for our students, should be celebrated,” Superintendent Bob Nolting said in a news release. “The fact that these ratings are based on both data and the personal testimonials of our students and families makes it even more rewarding.

“I am proud of every staff member in our district who contributes to providing a great school experience for our kids.”

The district received a sparkling A-plus in academics, teachers, clubs and activities, administration, food, resources and college prep.

D230 picked up an A in sports, an A-minus in health and safety and a B-plus in diversity.

School board President Tony Serratore rarely needs a reason to brag about district accomplishments, but these grades made him beam more, especially scoring such high grades in a wide variety of categories.

“That’s the best part of it all,” he said. “It wasn’t just one thing. It’s the teachers. It’s the sports. It’s the academics. It’s everything. It shows we’re pretty well-rounded, and we feel strongly about that in the district.

“The academics are great, but we also know the kids need something outside of academics to be a well-rounded person. It’s great when all of these different pieces are a part of this.”

Sandburg drew and A-plus grade while Andrew and Stagg earned As by Niche.com.

According to Niche, these grades are “based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

“Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and high school ratings.” the website said.

Serratore said the district has gotten ideal grades in the past but to have all three schools do well in the same year was particularly gratifying.

“It’s something we’re pretty proud of,” he said. “Obviously we’ve had this happen before but to have all three schools rated as high as they were, it just makes you sit back and say that everything that we’re doing is working.

“I’ve said this so many times that everything we do is for the kids. They are doing the job and we are helping them along. It’s fantastic.”

With or without Niche’s validation, Serratore said he sees great things from the students. A big chunk of time at monthly board meetings is devoted to student accomplishments, and board members are constantly awed by the students.

“We see it at our meetings all year,” he said. “The kids do some phenomenal stuff. It’s the athletics, the academics, the band it’s just everything. We’re a fortunate district.”

The president added that many people can take credit in the strong Niche grades.

“It means a lot to everybody because it does show that hard work everyone puts in and the ability for everyone to work together,” Serratore said. “Even during times we don’t agree, we put our conflicts aside to realize what our main goal is. When this happens, we know we did the right thing and it was all worth it.”

