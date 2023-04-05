Nicole Sweiss is not afraid to jump in and help someone in need.

Literally.

This year, she and many other Andrew High School students were honored for volunteer service hours — she has logged more than 100 this year.

As far as jumping in and helping, she and 79 other students and staff at the Tinley Park school jumped into a cold pool on a cold day for a good cause March 9.

The school hosted a polar plunge, named the Thunder Plunge, and raised $22,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.

Sweiss is a senior who works with special-needs students through a tutoring program and that sparked her interest in the plunge.

“I wanted to raise money for this cause,” she said. “I want to support them as much as I can because these kids don’t have as many opportunities to play sports and have fun activities like us.”

Andrew has been doing this for a few years with low attendance and few plungers. This year, the crowd exploded to around 100.

“I feel there was a lot more energy since there were literally so many more people,” Sweiss said.

Spectators watched the plungers jump in and scream. Some members of the band were on hand to make the event festive.

Sweiss said diving right in is the way to go.

“If it’s going to be cold, you may as just get it over with,” Sweiss said.

Andrew Assistant Principal Tim Dalton, who wore a button shirt and tie before his plunge, said the water was colder this year.

That didn’t stop him from doing a few underwater spins before coming up for air on a day that was in the mid-30s.

“It was a lot of fun but in the past, we used heated pool water and this year we did it with outside water,” he said. “It was a different experience, but it was still fun.”

He said that in recent years, the event may have drawn about 10 plungers and raised $1,000.

That wasn’t the case in 2023.

“We made a concerted effort to bring in the whole community together,” Dalton said. “We did a combination with some of our sports and our clubs. The kids just went crazy with it and did a great job with it.”

Sophomore Ryan DeSanto led the pack by raising $580 for his plunge.

When asked if he ever plunged in cold water before he said “No.”

When asked if he would ever do it again, he said “No.” Then he added “It was very cold.”

The toughest part?

“Getting out of the pool,” he said.

DeSanto added that he raised most of his money from family and teachers.

As a whole, the Village of Tinley Park has been strong in raising money for this cause.

The Tinley Park Police Department hosted a similar event March 3 and raised $35,000.

One of the common denominators of both frigid fundraising events was Police Sgt. Bill Devine.

He had a hand in the police plunge and, because his son, C.J. is a Special Olympian, Devine had a hand in running the show at Andrew, along with Jeanann Paczesny, a special education teacher and Special Olympics coach.

Devine wanted C.J. to take the plunge but his son was not interested. He did let the Thunderbolts mascot pour a bucket of cold water over his head, which sent him running.

Devine and Paczesny thanked the crowd for helping raise so much money for the cause.

“I can’t thank you guys enough,” Devine said.

