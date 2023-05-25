Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Andrew High School’s unified Special Olympics track and field team had a chance to perform for a congressman.

The Thunderbolts were a part of a track meet May 4 at Richards High School in Oak Lawn and U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., watched the competition and give a proclamation about Special Olympics.

Some of the Thunderbolts’ athletes rose to the occasion.

Caden Culver took first in the 400 meter run with a time of 1 minute, 17.04 seconds. Devin Monner took first in the 200 with a :30.88.

Bryan Keefe took second in the shot put, and Amy Owusu-Teng took second in the 400.

Others participating were Charlize Alonzo, Thomas Boyce, CJ Devine, Thomas Dziekan, Mary Elmore, Joshua Evans, Marco Flores, Riley Koss, Efrain Ramos and Maleasee Terrell.

Coaching moves

Tim Trendel is back as the boys basketball coach at Providence Catholic High School.

Trendel coached the Celtics from 2010-2018 and his team won three regionals in that time. He left the next season to coach at Marist and was replaced by Kyle Murphy.

Trendel is back at the school as a teacher, assistant dean and assistant freshman baseball coach and will replace Murphy, who resigned, for next season.

“We are happy that Tim has accepted this position, and we are confident that he will do very well. We wish him the best of luck,” Athletic Director Doug Ternik said in a news release.

Andrew will be searching for a new head basketball coach after Dave Wilson was announced as Lockport’s new coach this month.

The Thunderbolts won a regional under Wilson’s watch in 2022, the first postseason title the team won since 2012 and the third in program history.

TerHaar a Hall of Famer

Former Andrew badminton coach Terry TerHaar was inducted into the Illinois Association of Badminton Coaches Hall of Fame.

While he coached the Thunderbolts, they produced 13 Top-3 finishes in the state including six state championships.

His teams won 24 sectional titles and produced 37 state medalists and four individual state champions.

What a Day

Andrew baseball player Alex Day helped organize a fundraiser for the Danny Did Foundation during a May 8 game that raised $825.

The Evanston-based foundation’s mission is the help parents/caregivers protect their loved ones and reduce risks associated with epilepsy.

For information or to donate, visit dannydid.org.

On the field, the T-Bolts beat Bradley 8-2 in a SouthWest Suburban Conference Red game.

Schultz at nationals

Between singles and doubles, Lincoln-Way West grad Aubree Schultz was busy at the National Junior College Athletic Association National Women’s Tennis Tournament early this month.

Representing Moraine Valley Community College, Schultz competed in eight matches.

That included a consolation championship at No. 4 singles, where the freshman finished with four victories after an opening-round loss in Tyer, Texas.

Freshman Erica Chapan (Andrew) combined to go 2-2 in singles and doubles. Freshman Catherine Gerl (Lincoln-Way West) who teamed with Schultz in doubles, went 2-4.

State badminton standouts

The area sent three singles players and three doubles teams to the Illinois High School Association State Badminton Tournament May 12-13 but wins for the area stars were hard to come by.

Sandburg’s Maya Morris-Sara Elagha finished 1-2 while singles players Alexa Petcu and Brooke Novosel both went 0-2.

Lincoln-Way West’s Maggie Schwerha went 1-2.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Abi Burton-Hillary McGivern dropped their first two matches.

Andrew’s Hannah Wurster-Bri Wierzbanowski finished 0-2.

May milestones

Lincoln-Way East boys volleyball coach Kris Fiore won his 400th career match this month, and Lincoln-Way West baseball coach Jake Zajc earned his 300th.