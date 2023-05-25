Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Andrew High School junior Michael Fahey opened his week taking advanced placement exams, which are no picnic.

By the middle of the week, he was looking forward to some fun. He used his lunch hour May 10 to head outside to the north side of the school and down a couple of Fat Tommy's hot dogs at AndrewFest, the school's spring festival for students.

Then, while walking by a U.S. Marines display, he decided to take a challenge and do lifts with a box filled with 40 pounds of sand.

Fahey did 100 lifts.

“I thought when I got to 80, it was pretty hard,” said Fahey, a member of the football team. “I wasn’t going to do 80 for nothing, so I did 20 more.”

Fahey and hundreds of his Thunderbolts peers took advantage of two warm and sunny days on May 10-11 to enjoy AndrewFest.

Assistant Principal Tim Dalton, who has been at Andrew 21 years, said the has hosted a spring festival for the students for about 30 years.

There is a mix of activities and food for the students.

“We do more with bringing in the outside food trucks in and give them that opportunity,” Dalton said. “But we also want to make sure were giving the opportunity to our clubs to use this as a fundraising event and to let those clubs be seen by the other kids.

“This is good advertising for some of our smaller clubs. It’s a way to get their message out there.”

The school clubs offer food, swag and even a dunk tank to get some teachers and coaches wet.

“It’s fun to see what the different clubs come up with by trying to catch the other kids’ attention,” Dalton said. “The Chess Club has their tacos, which are a big hit every year. They sell out and we actually have to limit them otherwise there is no more meat left.”

By far, however, the most popular eating destination was the Auntie Anne’s food truck with pretzels and lemonade hot sellers.

During the first lunch hour May 10, more than 60 people were in line with freshman ShaNya Foster in the back.

“It’s worth it,” she said. “I don’t mind the wait.”

During the second lunch hour, senior Lauren Gallivan was toward the end of the pretzel line.

“It’s good,” she said. “I love pretzels. It’s worth it to have them on a school day.”

Gallivan is a big fan of AndrewFest.

“It’s really fun, because it’s always nice outside and it gives a break from normal lunch,” she said. “It’s fun to be with your friends and doing things. There are a lot of fun things you can do.

“AndrewFest is one of my favorite memories. I look forward to it.”

Sophomore Robby Pursel also likes it.

“I was here last year. and it was really fun and a really good environment,” he said. “I enjoy it. I like the golf even though I can’t golf. It’s fun to see what I can do.”

Sophomore Jade Aranda was getting her face painted by a fellow member of the Art Club.

“We get to spend time outside, and I get to volunteer for my club,” she said. “I like walking around and seeing everything.”

And there is a lot to see.

“There is always something for everyone,” Dalton said. “The best part is seeing all of the kids having fun.”