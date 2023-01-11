Davis the therapy dog eases students' anxiety, staff exhaustion at Frankfort Square School

Classes were scheduled to be back in session at Frankfort Square School Jan. 9 and teachers, students and a dog had a chance to recharge their batteries during a two-week holiday break.

Wait a minute. A dog?

Yes, the Frankfort school has a therapy dog named Davis, who started work Nov. 28. She needed the break just as much as the school's other employees and attendees.

Though she works just four days a week, school officials say the Golden Retriever gives it her all and definitely earns her keep. Providing comfort is not always easy work.

The school’s social worker, Kelly Robinson, has wanted a therapy dog for a while. She said Davis, who lives with her, absorbs the emotions of students and staff every time she dons her vest for duty.

“At the end of the day, she is tired,” Robinson said of Davis, the only therapy dog in the district. “She goes home, and she’s a regular dog. She takes off her vest, and she’s considered a pet. The next morning, she comes to school and gets her vest on and she’s a working dog again.”

“Working” is the key word. Davis participates with student groups throughout the day, spends time greeting students in the morning, makes appearances in the hallways and at the end of the day helps teachers and staff members relieve their stress, as well.

She even made an appearance at the school’s holiday show, helping students de-stress before performing and greeting parents and grandparents.

“Something to keep in mind is that working dogs keep working and working and working,” Frankfort Square Principal Jason Isdonas said. “Anyone who has a dog knows they sleep a lot. Davis is on call the moment she gets out of the car to the moment she gets back in the car. Even if she gets a little catnap, a kid could come down to Kelly’s office and, guess what? Davis has to get up and she has to go to work.

“If she’s lucky, she can take a nap for three minutes and then she’s right back up. She’s not getting much sleep here.”

In the past, Frankfort Square had been visited by a therapy dog named Sunny, one of Davis’ littermates. Sunny had been adopted by Audrey Fields, Summit Hill School District 161’s former occupational therapist.

Fields had raised puppies for Heartland Service Dogs, a nonprofit based in Mokena that provides custom-trained service dogs to people with disabilities, according to the district.

Due to the pandemic, Davis spent three years in training rather than the usual 18 months and had to get used to her new digs.

“She had to learn the sights and smells of a new building,” Isdonas said. “Then throw 250 people in her face.

“She will hear an electric pencil sharpener go off. That’s the first time she ever heard that and she’s looking like ‘what is that?' She’s still working through those things even though she is thoroughly trained.”

Davis proved to be a valuable employee within her first 15 minutes on the job.

Isdonas said a student did not want to get out of the car to come to school that day.

“But sure enough, when she saw Davis, her eyes just lit up and she went up to Kelly and asked if she could see Davis,” he said.

Robinson said that the student petted Davis, but then went back to the car and started crying again.

“I brought Davis over to the parent and child and asked her if she wanted to walk into class with Davis,” Robinson said. “She stopped crying immediately and was like ‘yep.’

“She helped hold the leash and we walked down to her room. Other kids started saying ‘Can Davis walk me to class?’ The student was fine the rest of the day.”

While Davis is still getting used to the school, she will work four days a week. The goal is to get her stamina up to work all five days because she is missed on her days off, Robinson said.

After three weeks, Davis has become a valued member of the Frankfort Square team.

“We knew she would be amazing, but it’s beyond the positive impact that we thought it would have,” Robinson said.