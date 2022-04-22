International aid worker tells Sandburg students of the trials of war refugees

Talk about current events.

Sandburg High School’s Global Issues and AP World History students headed to the school’s Performing Arts Center throughout the day April 8 to hear a speech from Chicago’s Caroline Brennan, who spent the month of March in Moldova.

Moldova borders Ukraine, and many Ukrainians have tried to flee Russian attack to places including Moldova.

Brennan works with Catholic Relief Services and was doing work in Brazil when she got the call to Moldova.

“I had shorts, sandals and tank tops, and I didn’t even pack a sweater,” she said. “Moldova is even colder than Chicago.”

After a quick stop home, she found herself in Moldova helping some people who lost their homes and loved ones.

“It was a scene of exhaustion and people who left under extreme duress,” Brennan said. “They were carrying whatever they could. You would see kids carrying their bags. The crossing took several days.

“There were lines and lines of people in cars or on foot waiting days to cross.”

Some went through Moldova, a country she said is the size of Texas, to try to reach Romania.

“Once you get there, where do you go and what do you do?” she said of Moldova. “Ninety percent of those crossing are women, children and the elderly. There is also that factor about being among strangers.

“It’s hard figuring out who to trust. Who can I trust here? Where can I get information? How can I get warm? How can I get food? How can I get any type of help to get to safer place?”

Brennan has been helping people internationally for years.

The Austin, Texas, native has worked in Mozambique for the Cyclone Idai response; Bangladesh for the Rohingya refugee crisis; Uganda for the South Sudanese refugee crisis; Jordan and the Middle East for the Syrian refugee crisis; Greece and Bulgaria, where she chronicled refugees as they adapted to their new lives after receiving asylum; and Iraq, where she has documented the conditions facing Iraqi families uprooted by ISIS.

She was in Nepal after a devastating earthquake in 2015, in Central African Republic at the height of the internal conflict in 2014, and in the Philippines after Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Brennan was based in Delhi, India, for three years and covered the South and Southeast Asia regions, including during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami; 2005 Pakistan earthquake; and programming across Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Her work documenting people’s pursuits to overcome adversity across 25 countries also included two years in rural, western Ethiopia as a teacher.

Before spending the morning and afternoon speaking to Sandburg classes using dramatic photos as a backdrop, Brennan talked about what she hoped the students would get out of her talks.

“I hope it’s something of interest because I know news can be overwhelming with a lot of noise,” she said. “I hope they can see the human side.

"Often we hear of war through the physical lens and the movement of people, the bombing and the destruction. I want to show this from the humanitarian side. How you help in a place like this? I also want them to learn about careers that are not just volunteers. There are architects, engineers and medical professionals needed.”

Throughout her talks, she remained upbeat though she has seen an experienced a lot of misery.

“It was very emotional in Moldova, and you never want to become numb. If that ever happens, I’ll just make my exit,” she said. “But people are resilient creatures, and we have it in our DNA to survive.

“I’m always inspired by how people are holding it together. Just being present and being there is something I want to be doing. You never want to have reasons to be in a place like that, but there is nowhere else I would rather be.”

