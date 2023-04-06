Yes, there was welding.

And pretty good welding, at that.

But there were some life lessons, as well.

Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210, along with SkillsUSA, hosted a welding contest March 9 at Lincoln-Way Central that brought the top welding students in the district together to hone their craft in intermediate and advanced divisions. It also raised $15,320 to the American Heart Association and the J and J Memorial Foundation.

There were prizes, food and fun at the event that including sobering moments remembering a former student, Andy Hegeduis, who died in 2016 of an undiagnosed heart condition known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

His mother, Tamonah Riney, was touched by the generosity of donations, as the J and J Foundation provides support and assistance with the financial burden a family faces when confronted with the loss of a child. It was formed to honor the lives of Jacob and Andrew Hegeduis and Jordan Colquitt, three who died at early ages of heart problems.

“I see all of you young men and women in this room, and I am so proud of you,” Riney said. “You all remind me of Andrew. But I’m going to tell you one thing. As his mom and as a nurse, Andrew’s condition could have been prevented by a simple EKG. Parents, remember this.

“When you are in the trades, you have the best health insurance out there. When you go for a physical, and they want to do bloodwork and a chest X-ray, you tell them you want an EKG because that could have saved my son’s life. Remember that.”

Welding instructor and SkillsUSA adviser for Lincoln-Way Central and East Daymon Gast had a huge hand in making this event a success. He said that Andy Hegeduis had an impact on his peers.

“Andy was known and loved by many,” Gast said. “He had an energy that filled the room. He was healthy, fun, hardworking, and he was always willing to lend a hand.”

Many students, parents and families lent a hand raising money for this event.

“You did this competition and you had fun and won prizes and it was great,” Stefani White, American Heart Association vice president of school engagement, told the crowd.

“But I hope you guys realize the impact that you have made. People are going to remember this night, and they are going to remember this fundraiser. They are going to remember that they gave to the American Heart Association. And they are going to remember your story.”

To help raise the money, the welders held a raffle that featured a first-place prize of a CFMoto ZForce 950 HO EX side by side utility vehicle worth an estimated $17,000.

Lauren Cronk of Channahon won that top prize, buying the ticket from her niece Jenna Cronk of Lincoln-Way West.

“I hope she lets me use it once in a while,” Jenna said of her aunt.

There were also 12 smaller prizes raffled off and welder Kyle Walker’s name was called three times through there were several hundred tickets in the hopper.

Last year, the SkillsUSA hosted a BBQ for the Brave during the contest and raised $6,400 for the PFC Aaron Topton Memorial Foundation and the Illinois United Service Organization. This year’s theme was Heroes for Hearts.

As for the welding?

West’s Matt Reid took first in advanced division followed by West’s Ryan Dennison and Central’s Aaron Darnell.

In the intermediate division, West took the top three sports with Jason Vondra claiming first followed by Kevin Cihocki and Matt Mahony.

This meet was not a qualifier, but West is taking some welders to the SkillsUSA state meet April 27-29 in at the Peoria Civic Center after they qualified in a prior competition.

In 2022, more than 135 high schools were represented.

Last year, Gast took East’s Welding Fabrication Team to state and Brian Rooney, Tori Hay and Montgomery Novak won a state title and competed in nationals in Atlanta in the summer, placing 19th.

“I’m biased,” Gast said. “I think we’ve got a good program. I think we’re one of the best programs in the state as far as high school programs go.

“Now there are some technical schools, and they spend a little more time with their kids. They have more of an opportunity. But for in-house high school, I think Lincoln-Way does a top-notch job.’’

PHOTOS: 2023 Lincoln-Way SkillsUSA Welding Contest 2023 Lincoln-Way SkillsUSA Welding Contest 2023 Lincoln-Way SkillsUSA Welding Contest 2023 Lincoln-Way SkillsUSA Welding Contest 2023 Lincoln-Way SkillsUSA Welding Contest 2023 Lincoln-Way SkillsUSA Welding Contest 2023 Lincoln-Way SkillsUSA Welding Contest 2023 Lincoln-Way SkillsUSA Welding Contest 2023 Lincoln-Way SkillsUSA Welding Contest 2023 Lincoln-Way SkillsUSA Welding Contest 2023 Lincoln-Way SkillsUSA Welding Contest