Long-time area educator, librarian takes spot on District 230 board

Consolidated High School District 230’s newest board member was moved to tears after she was appointed to serve this summer.

Lynn Zeder’s late parents — Robert and Kathleen — always believed in public service, and she continues to carry the torch.

“I wish my parents were alive to see this,” she said after her inaugural board meeting Aug. 25 at Stagg High School, Palos Hills. “My mom’s best friend called and said ‘your parents would have been proud,’ which made me cry.

“My parents were always into public service,” she added. “My mom was always active in the PTA, and my dad was a firefighter and in the Lions Club. I was raised learning about Robert's Rules of Order at the kitchen table. We’ve always a very community centered family — it’s in my blood.”

Zeder took over Mike Hardek’s term until April. Hardek announced his resignation June 30.

Zeder is a Sandburg graduate and has spent much of her career serving schools and communities associated with District 230, which comprises Andrew, Sandburg and Stagg High Schools. She began teaching in Orland District 135, was an assistant principal at Prairie View Middle School District 140 and also as assistant principal at Palos South Middle School District 118.

She came back to District 135 as principal of Centennial School for four years. She continued in District 135 as assistant director of curriculum, director of curriculum, the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for eight years before retiring from the district in June.

“Retirement was very bittersweet,” she said. “I put in my time and was ready to step aside. But I’m a 230 grad and I worked in 230 feeder schools and if I can give back in another capacity, it’s my honor.”

Since leaving the district, she picked up a couple of part-time gigs including helping to train and teach teachers as a writing consultant at the South Cook Intermediate Service Center.

“The board of education is excited to have Dr. Zeder join us,” board President Tony Serratore said in a news release. “She is a person of integrity with a long history of service to education and our community. She is passionate about the education of all students. Her experience and voice will benefit D230 families and students. We are fortunate to have her join the board.”

Zeder earned a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in middle school education from Eastern Illinois University, master’s degrees in educational administration from Governors State University and in library science from Chicago State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Lewis University.

Needless to say, her heart is in education.

“I really took an interest when I realized how much you can effect change and on what scope,” she said. “I was always very active. I started as a language arts teacher and kiddingly told everyone I was ‘Lynn the Loud.’

“Then I became a librarian and I was ‘Lynn the Loud Librarian.’ Now I’ll be loud to advocate for kids in any capacity that I can and make sure they have opportunities that are afforded to them.”

Also making her District 230 meeting debut in August was Jennifer Waterman, the new director of communications and public relations. She takes over for Carla Erdey, who moved to a similar role at Homewood-Flossmoor High School. Erdey served District 230 since September 2006.

Waterman has 26 years of public relations experience. She is an award-winning communicator, strategic adviser and multimedia storyteller.

She held board positions on the Illinois Chapter of the National School Public Relations Association. She served as mentor to several newer public relations professionals. Waterman earned a Bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Illinois.