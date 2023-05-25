Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Orland Township has awarded scholarship totaling $17,000 to 16 high school seniors.

The awards from the township Scholarship Foundation were made May 4 at OPA! Modern Greek Cuisine, Orland Park. The winners were selected for demonstrating outstanding leadership in their schools, communities and extracurricular activities, as well as academic achievement.

Local students graduating high school in 2023 and heading to college, trade school or vocational school full time were eligible.

The winners are:

Demetra Feradouros, Kate Ferguson, Armando Gutierrez, Matthew Hurley and Michael Tortorici from Sandburg High School.

Elizabeth Kulpinski and Erica Winjum from Providence High School.

Alexander Day, Daniella Duran, Patrick Keating, Tyler Roney, Kaylee Schifferl and Adriana Scumaci from Andrew High School.

Noah Swerhun from St. Laurence High School.

Charles Armbruster from St. Rita High School.

And Isabella Hughes from Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School.

More than 200 students have received more than $218,000 in scholarships in the last several years, according to Paul O’Grady, township supervisor and foundation president.

“Strengthening feelings of hope and possibility among our young people is possible by prioritizing their futures.” O’Grady said in a statement. “We’re glad to have the opportunity to contribute to the next chapter in their academic careers.”

For more information, visit orlandtownship.org or www.facebook.com/OrlandTownshipIL or call 708-403-4222.