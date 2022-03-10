Providence senior lands on college fairway with Evans Scholarship

One afternoon shortly before Thanksgiving, Providence Catholic senior Matthew Martin turned the key and peeked in his mailbox but didn’t receive anything from the Western Golf Association.

The WGA is involved in the Evans Scholarship program, and Martin was hoping to earn one of the coveted awards.

Oh, well. Maybe it could arrive another day.

It turns out the Orland Park resident did have a thankful Thanksgiving. After striking out at the mailbox, he noticed a package on his porch.

“I knew what it was right away,” he said. “I was so happy and excited."

The Evans scholarship is a huge deal for high school seniors: It's valued at more than $120,000 over four years.

The WGA announced in January that Martin is one of 65 students from the Chicago area awarded the scholarship, which offers full housing and tuition to golf caddies.

According to a news release, each winner reflects the scholarship’s four selection criteria: A strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.

“These young men and women are part of an exceptional incoming class of New Scholar caddies from around the nation,” WGA Chairman Joe Desch said in the release. “They represent what the Evans Scholars program has been about since 1930.”

An estimated 315 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship across the nation.

Martin caddies at Ruth Lake Country Club in Hinsdale.

“It’s the perfect job for someone my age,” Martin said. “I’ve been doing it for five years and who hires eighth graders except for golf courses? It’s a chance to get out and exercise and meet great people and to learn more about golf — a sport I love.”

One of the people he has met on the course is Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews.

“I was caddying in his group and got to spend four hours with him,” Martin said. “It was great. He probably doesn’t remember my name now.”

Around Providence, they sure know his name. Martin is a man in constant motion. He is on the golf and volleyball teams. He is the school’s student council president, a member of the National Honor Society, participates on the Scholastic Bowl and Mock Trial teams, is a student ambassador and is a member of the science club and other organizations.

If that’s not enough, he started a bags club that has grown from a handful of students to 70 members.

How does he juggle such a crazy schedule?

“I’m not always the most organized person,” he admitted. “I try to prioritize things. Who would benefit the most from me being there?”

The Evans Scholars Foundation works with certain colleges, and caddies can submit a wish list of where they would like to go.

Martin has not picked out his college yet but he is eyeing finance as a major.

He said his dream job would be in finance in the golf world.

A record 1,070 caddies are enrolled at 21 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,500 have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.

“These young students have each shown excellence in the classroom, in their communities and on the golf course,” said WGA President and CEO John Kaczkowski. “We are proud to welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”

Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $17 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation.

