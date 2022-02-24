WATCH NOW: Lockport cheerleaders go big with state title in Large Team competition

New division.

Different format.

Same great result.

Lockport’s cheerleading team won the Large Team division Illinois High School Association state championship Feb. 5 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

That came a year after the Porters won the Coed Team division championship, which was held virtually because of COVID concerns.

The IHSA requires two or more males to compete in the coed division. The Porters were down to one this season.

“We were a little worried,” senior Hannah Boetscher said. “Large has really good competition. Everyone in Large is so amazing. We were nervous.”

There was no need to be.

The Porters earned 96.27 points to beat Marist, which had a 95.87. Three-time defending champion Lincoln-Way East took fourth with a 93.90 and Sandburg placed sixth with a 91.40.

The three local schools finished high in the preliminary round, with Lockport placing first with a 94.80, Lincoln-Way East taking second with a 94.47 and Sandburg right behind with a 94.40.

Also in the preliminary round, Lincoln-Way Central finished 12th with an 88.13 in the Large Team division and Lincoln-Way West was right behind with an 87.98. Andrew took 19th with an 84.37. Large Teams have 24 members on their rosters with 20 allowed on the floor at a time.

In the Medium Team division, Providence Catholic had the heartbreak of missing the top 10 by a fraction of a point, placing 11th with an 87.52. Waterloo grabbed the final spot with an 87.93. Medium Teams have 20 on their roster with 16 allowed on the floor at a time.

This was the 17th running of the state tournament, and Southland Your Times area teams have come home with 14 state titles and numerous other top-3 trophies.

Other conference schools, such as Lemont, Oak Forest and Bradley-Bourbonnais, made it to the top 10 in the Medium and Coed Team divisions.

What makes this area so good?

“The coaches around here are great,” Lockport senior Ashley Leeney said. “And we have the best coach.”

That coach, Jenny Krumlinde, knows a little something about winning as she was on a national-championship squad at the University of Louisville.

She said her athletes were ready to take on the challenge of the Large Team division.

“They had a drive to get better every practice,” she said. “Coming into the Large Team division can be intimidating, for sure. There are so many great teams in both divisions but Large varsity is a crazy division. They stepped up to the plate and really focused on the team and improved every single day.”

Other members of the Porters’ roster are Madison Seymour, Justyn Boyce, Ava Judge, Alivia Czaplicki, Nina Fiorillo, Ally Namikas, Grace Gad, Grace Kelly, Isabelle Purpura, Jessica Vanerka, Biance Richie, McKena Miglorini, Alyssa Connell, Amber LaMotre, Jake McEntee, Megan Mecher, Lexi Wrona, Emme Sweis and Nya Ditter.

Despite missing a trophy this year, Lincoln-Way East and Sandburg had strong seasons and figure to continue to be staples at the state meet for years to come.

Members of East’s squad were Meagan O’Connor, Geena DiBenedetto, Emily LaValle, Shea Maney, Peyton Anderson, London Joy, Marissa Mangin, Marissa Chancellor, Sophia Barnard, Kelly Hannigan, Jenna Wols, Taryn Mainwaring, Lauren Vander Kooi, Lexi Chiuccariello, Lauren Ristich, Ava Hacker, Kaitlyn Regnier, Chloe Friend, Lexi Wols, Caroline Roney, Rian Willingham, Adam Paul, Kyilen Boundas and Emily Caruso.

Sandburg has qualified for state every year and just once missed a top-10 appearance.

Members of the 2022 Eagles squad are Leah Conway, Casey Lovett, Olivia Gomez, Kayleigh Rose, Livy McDonald, Livy Skrocki, Anna Liszka, Zuzanna Malysz, Ava Goshen, Anna Senese, Nicole Tatar, Samantha Masino, Maddie Riebel, Kate McCurdy, Elisa Shaheen, Brooklyn Cooper and Nikki Hurley.

