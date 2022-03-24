A new season: Lyric Opera to bring eclectic shows to fans (copy)

Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced its varied schedule of shows for the 2022/23 season, a roster that includes a mix of productions from classic operas and musical theater pieces to new works.

The works will be conducted by Lyric Opera's music director Enrique Mazzola.

Anthony Freud, general director, president and CEO of Lyric Opera of Chicago, said the new season will include a diverse array of works to continue to appeal to audience members.

"For opera to be relevant and attract more audiences, we have to continue to diversify the range of stories we tell," Freud said. "We try to find the right balance each season."

The new season, Lyric's 68th, opens with Verdi's "Ernani" Sept. 9. The production will be directed by Louisa Muller.

Freud said the popular "Fiddler on the Roof" hits the stage Sept. 17, running through Oct. 7. The version presented will be the Barrie Kosky-directed work of "Fiddler."

"I grew up with 'Fiddler on the Roof,' " Freud said, adding it's a favorite musical. "I've loved it all my life." He said Kosky's production of "Fiddler," is a very "operatic" musical. "This was a real passion project for him," Freud said of Kosky's "Fidder."

Verdi's "Don Carlos" appears on stage next beginning Nov. 9. It'll be presented in French in five acts. Rossini's "Le Comte Ory" begins Nov. 13, and "Hansel & Gretel" takes the stage beginning Jan. 25.

Freud said he's happy to be presenting two world premieres in the new season. They are "The Factotum," beginning Feb. 3, and "Proximity," opening March 24. "Proximity," Freud said, is composed of "three short operas."

"The Factotum," which will be performed at Harris Theater, was composed by Will Liverman and King Rico. It's set in a barbershop on Chicago's South Side.

Also included in the season is Bizet's "Carmen," opening March 11, 2023, as well as the hit musical 'West Side Story," opening June 2, 2023. It is directed by Francesca Zambello.

Those fans who'd like to celebrate the Lyric's new season in an elegant way may want to attend Lyric Opera of Chicago's Opening Gala, Sept. 10. For more information on the gala and the upcoming season, visit lyricopera.org.

