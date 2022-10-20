Blockbuster shows: Broadway in Chicago's new season begins (copy)

For theater lovers, the fall season always unveils an eclectic roster of productions.

This season, Broadway in Chicago is offering a mix of musical shows and other productions that is sure to include topics for all tastes.

Whether theatergoers want to see longtime hits such as "Wicked" and "Disney's The Lion King," newer favorite "Dear Evan Hansen" or a varied revue "A Magical Cirque Christmas," there are quite a few productions to entice.

The following is a list of shows on the Broadway In Chicago fall agenda.

Wicked

"Wicked" runs to Dec. 4 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $59 to $194. "Wicked" is a musical that tells the story of the Land of Oz before Dorothy gets there. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com or WickedTheMusical.com.

Children of Eden In Concert

"Children of Eden in Concert" will be performed Oct. 15 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. The production relays the story of creation in a unique way. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

The Twenty-Sided Tavern

"The Twenty-Sided Tavern" runs Oct. 27-Jan. 15 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. The comedic show features audience interaction in a novel way. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Disney’s The Lion King

"Disney's The Lion King" runs Nov. 17-Jan. 14 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. The musical, which won six Tony Awards in 1998, is based on the hit Disney movie of the same name, about lion cub Simba and his progression to becoming king of the jungle. Music is by Elton John and Tim Rice. Visit BroadwayIn Chicago.com.

A Magical Cirque Christmas

"A Magical Cirque Christmas" runs Dec. 6 to Dec. 11 at CIBC Theatre,18 W. Monroe St., Chicago. Hostess Lucy Darling leads theatergoers on this magical adventure with holiday music and cirque artistry. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Dear Evan Hansen

"Dear Evan Hansen" runs Dec. 6-31 at James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. "Dear Evan Hansen" addresses contemporary times and issues, including teen insecurity, angst, mental health issues, problems made worse by social media and other "Me" generation challenges. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.