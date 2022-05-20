Bluegrass Fest comes back to Frankfort after 2-year pandemic break

The sounds of banjos, fiddles, mandolins and guitars will be back in the air for a couple of days in July in Frankfort.

After COVID-19 had musicians singing the blues for much of 2020 and 2021, bluegrass entertainers are coming back for the 10th running of Bluegrass Fest, scheduled for July 9-10 in the downtown area.

Founder Steve Haberichter is happy the fest is back. The fest has drawn crowds of 8,000-10,000, and he is hoping for similar numbers in 2022.

The priority for Haberichter and his committee is keeping the festival free.

To bring in national and Midwestern acts, a fundraiser at CD&Me May 6 had patrons enjoying a trio of bands, food and drink.

“Part of the trials and tribulations leading up to the fest are the fundraising and getting the sponsors,” Haberichter said. “But people are excited to have this come back to town. We’ve gone two years without it, and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Haberichter is a Frankfort resident who owns Down Home Guitars in the downtown area. He said bringing thousands to the fest helps showcase the village.

“It's all about great bands and great musicians and bringing them all together,” he said. “And having a free fest that’s family friendly. We have kids' activities. We have double stages, workshops, all that stuff.”

This year’s lineup will feature a return by Robbie Fulks.

Fulks, who had lived in the Chicago area recently, delivers a mix of alternative country, bluegrass, rock and even some folk music.

He also incorporates comedy into his shows. In 2016, he came up with a song about Frankfort being a great hometown, and he aimed a few friendly jokes at Joliet.

In 2016, he was nominated for a pair of Grammy Awards for Best American Roots Song and Best Folk Album.

Special Consensus is a band that shows up regularly to the fest and was a Grammy nominee for Best Bluegrass Album of the Year twice — in 2012 and again in 2018.

The fest won its own honor in 2018 for Event of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Association.

One of the longtime sponsors for the festival is Blue Island Beer Co., and this year, it whipped up a Twin Fiddles concoction that tastes of strawberries and rhubarb.

“It’s a wonderful summertime, springtime front-porch beer that’s perfect for a bluegrass jam,” said Alan Cromwell, co-owner of the business.

“I like it’s a family friendly free festival,” Cromwell said of the fest. “The beer tent isn’t the centerpiece of the event. It’s very much focused on the world-class talent of musicians that they are able to book here in Frankfort.”

The Homewood resident also enjoys getting a chance to listen to some of the music while he is working there.

“I’m a casual fan,” he said of bluegrass. “After listening to so much punk rock and metal music, you just kind of go a little country and bluegrass. I’m fond of the straight-ahead traditional use of all of the stringed instruments.”

