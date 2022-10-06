Cabaret Zazou's 'Luminaire' makes its debut in Chicago

A fun new show is entertaining audiences in the Windy City.

Cabaret Zazou's "Luminaire" is currently playing at the Spiegeltent Zazou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel on Randolph Street in Chicago. It's presented by Randolph Entertainment LLC.

The show, which is the brainchild of the producers of Teatro Zinzanni Chicago, is part cabaret, part cirque and all around entertaining revue paired with a multi-course dinner experience.

"It's inspired by the European cabaret and cirque traditions," said Dreya Weber, director of "Luminaire."

Weber said the revue features an incredible cast of aerialists, illusionists, musicians, comedic performers and more.

The director, who has performed as an aerialist and has a background as a dancer and choreographer, said it's been interesting working with the talented cast and collaborating with all the other creative team members, including the culinary team, to bring this production to the stage.

"Luminaire," she said, revolves around the concept of "light emerging from darkness" and how we can bring light to individuals and "share" that light with each other.

Weber said it's fascinating to be working in the Spiegeltent. "It's a 90-year-old Belgian Spiegelttent," she said. Weber explained that only about a dozen of the mirrored Spiegeltents were made in the world. "They were created in towns where they didn't have a music and dance venue," she said.

In "Luminaire," Weber said theater guests will see the talented comic actor Frank Ferrante, who was in Teatro Zinzanni shows and other productions as well as noted singer Liz Warfield.

Other performers in the show include singer James Harkness, juggler Victor Kee, contortionist Ulzii Mergen and Trio Vertex.

Weber, who was raised in Indianapolis, grew up in a musical family. "It was part of my DNA," she said, about her interest in the entertainment field.

The director/choreographer/aerialist said she has designed aerial apparatus. She's also designed aerial performances for a variety of music artists including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Cher and others.

During the show, the multi-course meal will be presented by Blue Plate.

For more information about Cabaret Zazou and upcoming productions, visit CabaretZazou.com.

FYI: Cabaret Zazou's "Luminaire" is currently running at The Spiegeltent Zazou on the 14th floor of The Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $125 to $210 with a select number of VIP tickets available. Visit CabaretZazou.com or call 312-488-0900.