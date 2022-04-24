Chicago artist exhibiting at South Suburban College

A Chicago-based artist known for her abstract sculpture is exhibiting her work at South Suburban College in South Holland.

Erin Smego's "Secondhand Aesthetics” is on display in the Dorothea Thiel Gallery at 15800 S. State St., in South Holland. The installation consists of abstract sculptures that "examine and deconstruct gender expectations through off-the-shelf fashions, textiles and construction materials."

“I always love making art,” Smego said. “It’s honestly a blessing and a curse sometimes, but today was a nice reminder of how sometimes it’s fun to just enjoy the art for what it is.”

Smego earned her bachelor's degree from the School of the Art Institute in Chicago.

Her honors include an Edna L. Cushing Annual Memorial Prize in a juried show Elements of Abstraction at the St. Louis Artists' Guild and a Working Artist Organization Grant. Smego also served as artist-in-residence at the Chicago Artists Coalition HATCH Project.

A closing artist reception for "Secondhand Aesthetics" will take place at 1 p.m. April 27.

The exhibit on the fourth floor of South Suburban College's Main Campus is free and open to the public.

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks, social distancing and temperature checks are required on the college campus.

For more information, email jtassin@ssc.edu or call 708-596-2000, ext. 2316.

