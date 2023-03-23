Visitors to The Museum of Science and Industry have a new exhibit to explore that will take them back in time to a locale forever changed by tragedy.

"Pompeii:The Exhibition" runs to Sept. 4 at museum in Chicago.

The display, which is a traveling exhibit, features a variety of artifacts, immersive experiences and more from Pompeii, an ancient city near the Bay of Naples. In 79 AD, the city was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. World Heritage Exhibitions is the producing company behind "Pompeii: The Exhibition."

Voula Saridakis, a curator at The Museum of Science and Industry, said the exhibit is meant to showcase the life of people around Mount Vesuvius just prior to and at the time of the eruption and "the science and technology behind that."

Saridakis said the Pompeii exhibit has been traveling for about 10 years. "Each museum makes it its own," she said, referring to the different setups in each venue.

According to Chevy Humphrey, president and CEO of MSI, "The blend of scientific discovery and media-rich way of retelling history allows visitors to experience the awe of nature and human ingenuity."

She added: "We're thrilled to bring this innovative exhibition to Chicago and provide our guests with the ability to travel through time and immerse themselves in Pompeii with breathtaking, real-life examples of archeology, geology, earth science, art history, culture and more."

For Saridakis, the artifacts are truly exciting. "I love the artifacts," Saridakis said.

She explained the items are from Pompeii, unearthed in excavations of the site, which began officially in the 1700s.

Museum visitors will see artifacts such as jewelry, weapons, armor worn by gladiators, kitchen items, medical tools, gardening items and much more. They come from the Naples National Archaeological Museum.

"The exhibit showcases what life was like during that time period," Saridakis said. To do that, it uses videos, murals, hands-on artistic and technological segments, audio and more.

A video shown in the 4-D theater has a timeline of Mount Vesuvius erupting, a holographic gladiator combat experience and body casts of those whose lives were lost in the tragedy.

As a curator at MSI, Saridakis' work on exhibits varies.

For Pompeii, "I helped with the labeling, timeline and images to give context to the story and how things lead up to the eruption," she said.

The exhibit, Saridakis said, offers visitors a multifaceted experience.

"It's a chance to examine the past and to understand what life was like during that period and to see the artifacts up close. You can see what's changed and what has remained the same," Saridakis said.

FYI: "Pompeii: The Exhibition" runs through Sept. 4 at The Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. Visitors must purchase a timed-entry ticket. For tickets and more information, visit msichicago.org/pompeii.

Photos: Elephants at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California