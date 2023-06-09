April Jackson’s backyard is full of fun musical history.

It’s in close proximity to Frankfort’s Bluegrass Festival venue, and she invites musicians and volunteers from the massive, two-day event to come under a tent in her backyard for food drinks and to relax.

She has done this for the first 10 fests and will do it again when the festival gets rolling July 8-9 in downtown Frankfort.

“It’s been exciting,” she said. “We had Billy Strings here before he made it big. It was very interesting sitting down with John Jorgenson after he just got off the road and played with Elton John and having a conversation with him in my backyard. It’s so fun to meet people from all over.”

Jackson is head of hospitality for the fest and, though it’s not in her job description, she has allowed a few musicians to sleep in her house on occasion.

“Lindsay Lou and her band had nowhere to sleep,” Jackson said. “I’m up getting sleeping bags and pillows and throwing them on the living room floor. I’ve had wall-to-wall people at my house and using my shower.”

Jackson was recalling some of her stories at a May 19 a fundraiser at CD & Me in Frankfort. Funds raised help keep Bluegrass Fest free to the public, which drew an estimated 10,000 people last year after a two-year COVID interruption.

Jackson remembers in 2011 cooking four beef briskets on two smokers to help feed everyone. But the event has grown so massive, that more than 250 people fed and help with donations from the Frankfort Restaurant Association last year, she said.

Jackson doesn’t get much time for relaxing during the fest, but she does catch the main act on Saturday night.

“When we have the headliner, I literally look and see people with big smiles on their faces and I get goosebumps,” she said. “And I’m thinking, ‘oh yeah, that’s why I do this.’ ”

Joliet’s Jennifer Wonnell tag teams with Amanda Thompson as the event’s volunteer committee managers, and she also has a heavy workload before, during and after the fest. But she says the emotional payoff is worth it.

“I feel good that I’m making all of these people happy,” she said.

Hundreds of people volunteer. Not all stick around for the Sunday night cleanup.

“Come Sunday night, people disappear; so there are about six or seven of us running around trying to clean it all up,” she said. “But we usually are done by midnight.”

Two of the bigger acts coming to town this year are The Travelin’ McCourys and the Tim O’Brien Band.

Event organizer Steve Haberichter said he is excited to have those two bands make their Bluegrass Fest debuts.

Del McCoury is a bluegrass legend and his sons, Ronnie and Rob, are keeping the family tradition going. Del still performs but, at 84, doesn’t tour as much as he used to.

“They grew up in their dad’s band,” Haberichter said of Ronnie and Rob. “ Those guys are now seasoned veterans, and they play all kinds of stuff. They play bluegrass festivals and jam band festivals and have a mix of all different styles.”

O’Brien, 69, is also a bluegrass mainstay.

“He’s a mandolin hero of mine,” Haberichter said.

Other slated to play are the Becky Buller Band, Special Consensus, Henhouse Prowlers, Nu-Blu, Rick Faris, Stillhouse Junkies, Full Cord, Nick Dumas & Branchline, Third Coast Bluegrass, Miles Over Mountains, Fox Crossing Stringband, River Valley Rangers, the Grateful String Band, Truman’s Ridge, Wheels North and New Legacy.