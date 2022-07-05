Frankfort parks open upgraded facility for watery fun

The Frankfort Park District has opened its renovated Splash Park at Commissioners Park, 22108 S. 80th Ave.

The renovated facility has a new recirculation system and splash pad features. The recirculation system replaces water from a dedicated well previously used. The water is chemically treated like a pool and will be warmer because of its storage in an underground vault.

The Splash Park also has new spray features including a dumping bucket.

“This is a much-needed upgrade that is a just in time for the hot weather and wonderful addition to Frankfort and the surrounding area," Gina Hassett, executive director of the park district, said in a press release. "There are no public pools in the Lincolnway area, therefore the Splash Park offers an option for families to get wet and keep cool during the summer weather.

The project was approved in 2021, Hassett said. Illinois "Sen. Michael Hastings (D., Frankfort) secured a DCEO grant to assist with the costs," Hassett continued, noting the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is providing $350,000 toward the cost of the project.

The Splash Park is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Capacity is 60 plus chaperones. Fee is $2 for residents and $4 for nonresidents, with children younger than 1 free. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a guardian at least 16 years old. For more information, visit www.frankfortparks.org/parks-facilities/splash-park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0