Go for the green: Five Iron Golf combines sport and food in convivial atmosphere

Golf fans looking for a relaxed environment, a chance to visit with friends and also have some good culinary fare, will find it at Five Iron Golf in Chicago.

Five Iron Golf, an indoor golfing entertainment concept, recently opened a location at Block37 in Chicago's Loop. There is also a River North location. Five Iron Golf will also open a Lincoln Park complex this Spring.

"Chicago has a strong golf community," said Jared Solomon, CEO of Five Iron Golf. Solomon said the Chicago locations have been drawing golf fans of all ages to try the sport or even perfect their skills at the game.

"It's a family-driven environment," Solomon added. "What makes Five Iron unique is it's a place for serious golfers as well as for those who want to come here for entertainment and fun."

During a recent visit to Five Iron Golf at Block37, there were a mix of guests, from those versed in the game doing some practicing to those, like us, who were newbies looking for the fun.

Solomon said the entertainment complex is a great place for beginners but serious golfers will also like it for its video analysis and other data given on the screens while playing.

At Five Iron Golf, consumers will find indoor simulators in the 11,000-foot space, a full-service bar, chef-driven menu and even a pool table.

Solomon said people often book time at Five Iron Golf for parties, corporate team-building gatherings, private lessons and golf practice. The company even offers leagues.

The Trackman simulator bays at the entertainment complex feature down-the-line and front-facing cameras and video analysis at every bay. Guests may choose from a variety of golf courses from around the world to play on virtually.

Consumers may choose from various golf clubs to use while playing. Guests reserve simulators by the hour. The cost ranges from $50 to $70 per hour. Reservations are recommended.

While golfing, guests may enjoy food from a chef-driven menu. There are often specials on cocktails and food.

"The menu changes seasonally," Solomon said. Each Five Iron Golf location has its own chef. The menu pretty much stays consistent at all of the locations, however. Individual chefs, though, can be creative.

"We give autonomy to the chefs," Solomon said.

Guests can be served food at the individual bays and enjoy munching in between golfing if they'd like.

Among items on the menu during the recent visit were House Chili, Pepperoni Dip and 5i Wings for The Starters; Caesar Salad and Chopped Chicago Salad in the Go For The Green category; various flatbreads in the Putt for Dough section and Italian Beef, Sliders and Chicago Dog on The Majors portion of the menu.

Solomon said they want to bring a full entertainment experience that's non- pretentious and enjoyable for people.

"It's a much more approachable setting to get into golf," Solomon said. To learn more about Five Iron Golf and to book a simulator, visit fiveirongolf.com.

