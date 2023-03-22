Wearing hard hats and wielding shovels, Tinley Park officials broke ground on the Harmony Square plaza — on March 13. 2019.

Then Mayor Jacob Vandenberg called it a “crown jewel.”

The project has languished — until March 4. Right after this year’s Irish Parade, Mayor Michael Glotz got up on a stage and announced to a crowd the project was ready to move forward.

“The waiting is finally over,” he said. “The village is partnering with a developer who has acquired the final parcel of property needed for us to move forward with the construction of Harmony Square plaza.

“As you may know, this has been in plan for 20 years and this was the one piece we’ve been waiting for to bring this great project to fruition.”

Officials say that this 40,000-square-foot property on Oak Park Avenue and North Street will include a performance stage and a splash pad/interactive water feature with overhead shade structures.

An artificial turf lawn will provide room for informal play and space to picnic while watching musical performances.

The turf area will transform into an ice rink in the winter and will be large enough for free skating or hockey games. Skate rentals will be available, along with a warming hut and fire pits near seating areas.

Ideas also have been kicked around about hosting a Taste of Tinley Park-type event and having movies shown weekly at the plaza.

In 2019, Tinley Park was heavy into its “Life Amplified” music theme for the town. This project will help bolster that theme and help redevelopment of the downtown area.

Jim Fuentes, a State Farm Insurance agent with an office on Oak Park Avenue, is looking forward to Harmony Square becoming a reality as he praised the mayor and board of trustees.

“Believe me, it’s been a long time coming,” he said. “With this new project, you’re going to see more huge developments than ever. It’s all coming.

“I’ve been in this town three decades, and I can’t say enough about this group. They are the awesome best. This is a place where we’re going to gather together with families and that’s what Tinley’s all about. It will be great for kids.”

There are hopes for 250 events per year at Harmony Square.

“How would you like to go to a party 250 days a year?” Fuentes said.

Scott Freres, president of the Chicago-based Lakota Group, has been overseeing this project with the village and is ready to get started.

“We’ve heard a lot about the duration of time for it to get here — well it’s here,” he said. “When you put a public investment into your downtown, it spurs activity, it spurs life and it brings people together.

“It’s a long time coming but it’s a big lift, and it’s a big lift that will pay dividends for years to come. It will have something for everybody all season long.”

A completion date was not announced, but Glotz is hoping for sooner rather than later.

“We can’t wait for Harmony Square to finally be done so we can start enjoying this,” he said. “Dreams are just dreams without a goal. This board had a goal with that dream.

“We set a goal and we accomplished it.”