Concerts in the parking lot of Centennial Park West will be a thing of the past starting in 2024.

The second of three free concerts in the Orland Park Concert Series was held July 15 with Dancing Queen (an ABBA tribute band), Too Much Molly and the Zac Brown Tribute Band playing a variety of styles of music for a crowd officials estimated at 2,500.

The free concert was held in the parking lot of Centennial Park West because more than $12 million in upgrades are being planned for the park, including a permanent stage and plenty of room to hosts concerts and big events such as SummerFest and Taste of Orland Park.

Mayor Keith Pekau and officials used the break between Too Much Molly’s party set and the Zac Brown Tribute Band’s country and western performance to host a groundbreaking ceremony on the north side of Centennial Park West.

“We found it appropriate to have the groundbreaking the same night as the concert,” Pekau said. “We had the concert in the parking lot because we were actually supposed to have some fencing up but rain slowed it down a little. But (in the coming weeks) construction is going to start out here.”

Pekau said it’s been a long time coming — long before he was elected mayor for the first time in 2017.

“This project was first approved in 2003,” Pekau said. “Also, an auditorium was approved in 2003, but it never came to fruition.

“I happen to live not too far from here ... and in 2005 I bought that house and I think I’ve been here longer than maybe one person. We’ve been waiting for this to happen.”

The old Centennial Park West setup was able to host national acts such as Blue Oyster Cult, Blood, Sweat & Tears and Loverboy, but erecting temporary stages for each concert became a chore and an expense.

“When it was built, we did not have electricity, so generators were running the stage sound and all of that,” Pekau said. “Well, this will be set up for Taste of Orland. There are spots for all of our vendors for Taste of Orland. We’ll have electricity. We won’t have all of those generators.

“They will have places to service their food. It’s just going to be a fantastic venue for all of our events whether it’s a concert series, Taste of Orland, Market in the Park, it’s all going to move here next year. This should be done by April of next year.

“There is great parking," he added, noting the 3,000 spaces as opposed to about 500 in other venues around town. "It’s awesome. There are no problems in the neighborhood. It’s a fantastic place to do it.”

The last free concert at Centennial will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 19 in the parking lot with yacht-rock group the Ron Burgundys, Stone Temple Pilots tribute band Big Bang and Goo-Goo Dolls tribute band Iris.

The 20th Taste of Orland will take place near Village Hall Aug. 4-6.

Participating restaurants are Barraco’s, Buona Beef, Burger 21, Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant, Gaston’s Bistro, Jamba Juice, Joey’s Red Hots, Mo’s Chinese Kitchen, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Orland Ale House, Papa Joe’s Italian Restaurant, the Original Rainbow Cone, Pueblito, Rock Bottom Brewery and Tradycja Polish Fusion Cuisine.

The headline acts are Fool House Aug. 4, Elton Live Aug. 5 and American English Aug. 6.

For more information, visit orlandpark.org/taste.

