Orland Park festival serves up a full menu of summer fun

The 2022 Taste of Orland Park, as usual, had a little of everything.

Entertainment wise, there was music — everything from young musicians thrashing out loud stuff in a Battle of the Bands, to professional musicians playing louder stuff on the Main Stage to the Sandburg Marching Eagles sounding like they were ready for Friday night football.

Food wise? There were a lucky 13 restaurants offering everything from pizza to Polish fusion cuisine.

Add bingo, trivia, bags tournaments and a tribute to veterans the night of Aug. 6 that featured Orland Park’s Hugo Gonzalez walking through a crowd with a flag and having veteran touch it. The flag was then presented to Palos Park’s Rich Olund, 97, honored for service including being on Utah Beach in Normandy in 1944 on D-Day.

“I had a very good tour guide,” Olund joked, referrring to Gen. George Patton.

Orland Park officials estimated 25,000 people showed up to the Aug. 5-7 affair on the grounds near village hall. The weather cooperated the first two days, but start of the third was delayed by rain.

Mayor Keith Pekau said he was happy with the way the Aug. 5-7 event turned out.

“It was a huge success again,” he said at the Aug. 15 village board meeting. “Thanks to all the residents and the visitors who came here and are so neighborly and had a good time with no disturbances.

“It’s your conduct and your behavior that truly makes this event memorable year after year after year.”

Trustee Sean Kampas added thanks to all of the staff members who put in extra time to keep the major event running smoothly.

“Aside from having to cancel the car show because of the rain, we had a fantastic three days and nights at Taste of Orland Park this year,” he said. “The fine-tuning we did to our events and layout worked out very well.”

Pekau likes to remind people that Taste was not interrupted by the pandemic in 2020 or 2021, one of the few summer events that went on in 2020.

The Wilson family of Oak Forest made its fourth straight appearance and was glad it had never been canceled. Anne Wilson came with eight friends and family members this year.

“We have come every year for the past four years,” she said. “We like the food and the entertainment. Ava likes the bands. We love Seventh Heaven. My daughter loves to dance here.," she said of the 4-year-old Ava.

The veteran tribute was recently moved into a prime-time Saturday night slot before the band Seventh Heaven performed.

Olund received the hero treatment, and Anthony Isadore , historian of Orland Memorial American Legion Post 111, said it is an honor to have such a historic figure as a member.

Isadore shared a humorous story about Olund.

“Almost 80 years ago, he had to pay French women $20 and a bottle of wine to get a kiss,” Isadore said. “At last year’s golf outing, we got to the 18th green, and we thank everybody for coming out and he’s down there and women were giving him a kiss for $20.”

Pekau said he especially likes that the Taste reminds him that this is the good our country has to offer.

“It reminds me of what great people live in our community and the surrounding communities,” he said. “ Tens and thousands of people were out there, and there was no fighting. It was just people having fun and having a good time.

“That’s what it’s all about.”