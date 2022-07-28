Trace donates ambulance, equipment for relief effort tin Ukraine

When Tinley Park-based Trace Ambulance Inc. donated an ambulance to Ukraine June 22, it was a much-appreciated gesture.

“Any ambulance from our American friends is very important for our medical care, and we thank you for this,” Serhiy Koledov, the consul general of Ukraine in Chicago, said during the presentation in Tinley Park. “It’s just the beginning of our fruitful cooperation.”

The 2014 ambulance and supplies, worth approximately $45,000, was scheduled to arrive by ship in Ukraine by mid-July.

But this isn’t the first time Trace has helped others in time off need, goodwill that can be traced to days long before ambulances were a thing.

The Vandenberg family is a longtime group of entrepreneurs who run various businesses including funeral homes. In the 1950s, the family helped out by using hearses to transport injured people to hospitals.

“It you were at a car crash, ambulances didn’t exist,” said Christopher Vandenberg, president of Trace. “You had funeral home operators who would have a vehicle you could lay down in. So, they would go out to the car crash and put you on the back of it and they drove like hell to get you to a hospital. It was truly the Wild West.”

Now that many ambulances are equipped with modern medical machines and monitors, the game has changed quite a bit. But not the Vandenberg family’s desire to help.

“Twenty years ago, we sent an ambulance to Iraq to help their rebuilding efforts,” Vandenberg said. “In 2005, my dad and I and a number of EMTs and paramedics took a handful of ambulances and went down to assist in the (Hurricane) Katrina response, even before there was a formalized response.

“Today we are helping the people of Ukraine, who are facing these devastating humanitarian crises. This is a best way we are able to help here.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, that country has been in need of supplies, food and clothes.

Since hospitals and ambulances are being bombed, the gift of a fully stocked ambulance is important.

Christopher Manson, the vice president of government relations for OSF HealthCare, is overseeing the transportation of a number of ambulances to Ukraine. He said this is a great donation.

“These are things we take for granted in our modern health system,” he said. “The Ukraine, unfortunately, because of the war, is losing seven ambulances a day. Multiple hospitals have been destroyed. They are dealing with displaced persons. Maybe they haven’t been attacked, but the population has doubled. Now those hospitals are trying to deal with that.

“The materials that are inside of this ambulance will be used on wounded and sick individuals so what’s inside is a just as important as the ambulance. It’s a great donation.”

Vandenberg said this vehicle has done a lot of good in its years of service.

“It’s helped a lot of people,” he said. “At times, it subbed as a critical care ambulance. It took care of the sickest of the sick people.”

There is a chance that this ambulance will do a lot of good for a great length of time while it serves in Ukraine.

There is also a chance that it will get blown up soon after arriving.

That’s the chance Manson is willing to take. Thus far, he has sent seven ambulances from the U.S. The Trace ambulance, the only ambulance donated by someone in the greater Chicago area, is one of five heading there for the anticipated mid-July arrival.

“If this could go ahead and last a week or two and provide lifesaving care and then it gets wasted in combat, it still would have done its mission,” Manson said.