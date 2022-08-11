Train, Jewel and Blues Traveler offer standout show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (copy)

A musical train rolled onto the stage at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 15 and had audience members singing and dancing for nearly four hours.

The entertainment roster that night starred hit band Train, singer Jewel and Blues Traveler. It was a night for enjoying hit after hit and some special surprises from three outstanding acts.

Train, which was established as a band in San Francisco in the mid-'90s, performed a nearly two-hour show. The band is on its AM Gold Tour in support of its latest album titled "AM Gold."

Before Train took the stage, the audience was treated to recorded tunes that were big on AM radio several decades ago. DJ Casey Kasem was heard introducing the tunes. It proved a pleasant intro to Train's energetic show.

Train, featuring lead singer Pat Monahan, began its concert with the uptempo "AM Gold," which had fans up out of their seats and dancing right away. The show featured stellar renditions of Train's hits and various other tunes.

Monahan, who is a dynamic showman, continues to exhibit strong vocals during his live performances. He also easily interacts with the audience as he took selfies with fans from the stage during a portion of the show.

Among song highlights during the concert were the lively "Save Me San Francisco," "Calling All Angels," "Hey, Soul Sister," "Drive By," which was paired with The Beatles "Hey Jude," "Meet Virginia," "Drops of Jupiter" and the ballad "Marry Me."

Other standout segments were a cover of Aerosmith's "Dream On," the pairing of Monahan's and John Popper of Blues Traveler's vocals on "Bruises/Love the One You're With" as well as Jewel performing with Train on the medley of "Dancing Queen/Listen to the Music."

Blues Traveler performed first during the triple bill concert. Front man harmonica-playing John Popper is still offering top notch vocals in concert. Tunes on the band's set list included "But Anyway," "Run-Around" and a cover of "The Devil Went Down To Georgia."

Jewel's set proved a dynamic one as well. Her vocals shone throughout the performance. Among tunes on Jewel's setlist were "No More Tears," "Alibis," "Who Will Save Your Soul" and "You Were Meant For Me," on which her son Kase Townes Murray played drums.

For more information on Train's AM Gold Tour, visit savemesanfrancisco.com. For additional information on concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, visit livenation.com.