WATCH NOW: All The 815 is a stage for young musicians to learn the ropes while showcasing talent

Though she’d participated in theater since she was 7, Katie Bavirsha of New Lenox says that it wasn’t until she joined The 815 that she became comfortable singing in front of an audience.

“The 815 really helped me come out of my shell,” says 17-year-old Bavirsha who is a junior at Lincoln-Way West High School, in New Lenox. “It’s so inclusive and so diverse. A lot of people worry that they will be judged, but people in The 815 are so supportive. I have so many friends from the group that I met when I was 12 and just starting that are still my close friends.”

Created by Monica Minogue in 2013 to provide a performance platform for her students as well as other young singers and musicians in the community, The 815 offers students of all ages the chance to get on stage.

It's pretty simple. Heather King, the music coordinator for The 815, picks a theme each month. These have included Broadway musicals, iconic movie/TV theme songs and rock. Once King has made her selection, participants choose the song they want to perform. The shows are held once a month from August to May and open to all.

“There is no set skill level, only the desire to sing or play an instrument,” says Minogue, adding that there’s no charge to participate or attend performances as The 815 is run solely on cash donations. “We put out a donation box at events. The money is used to pay our sound engineer, house band musicians and cover expenses like our website. Printing, photography and videography services are provided at no charge by JJP Designs. Heather and I volunteer our time. We are currently looking for more sponsors.”

In the past, Bavirsha, who now works as a production assistant for The 815, has selected songs including “I Put a Spell on You” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” by Creedence Clearwater Revival and “Hey There Delilah” by the Plain White T's.

“Not only do we provide a stage and live accompaniment, but performers are getting the full experience with professional sound and lighting thanks to our sound engineer Jeremy Kollross and host venue, The Forge,” Minogue says of the Joliet venue.

Minogue and King come from musical backgrounds. Minogue, who grew up in Muncie, Ind., was active in music and theater in junior high and high school and then was accepted into the prestigious theater program at Ball State University. But after graduating and moving to Chicago in 1992, she worked in food service. She married and was living in Lockport when she had her first child.

“I wanted a career change that wouldn't require full-time child care and also that would provide the opportunity to be involved in theater again,” she says, noting she was inspired by the theatrical productions in which she performed. “In 2002, I created a musical theater program for children that is offered in several south suburban area park districts called StagePlay.”

A little over a decade later, she brought a group of her students to perform at a small music venue in downtown Lockport hosting an all ages open mic.

“It became a regular thing one Sunday a month, and I was asked to take over as the organizer,” says Minogue. “More kids heard about it and wanted to participate. It grew from there.”

Drawing on kids mainly from Lockport, New Lenox, Joliet and Plainfield, the group was originally called Kidz Jam but it was changed to The 815 to attract older kids, and, according to Minogue, “as a nod to our community’s area code.”

King has taught piano and voice for more than 20 years and runs Simply Music Studios, which offers private instrument and voice lessons from locations in Joliet and New Lenox. King, along with her husband, Caleb, have performed in more than 1000 live shows with their band Daniel’s Window.

Both women are excited about being able to give kids the opportunity to perform at an elevated level.

“We have live accompaniment for each vocalist in The 815 that can range from a keyboard and cello to a rock band,” says Minogue. “The goal of The 815 is to teach children about performing, performance etiquette, working together and supporting each other as artists, as well as to challenge them as musicians. Our focus is live music. We do not allow karaoke tracks. And we’re always looking for more kids to join us.”

