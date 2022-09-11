Water adventures: Boat tours explore river and lake in Chicago

For boating fans, summer in the city means it's the perfect time to get out on the water and go sailing.

In the Windy City, many visitors take to the lake and the river for some interesting boating excursions.

Through Mercury Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline's variety of boat tours people can explore the city via creative excursions.

"The company (Mercury) is 87 years old," said Bob Agra III, president of Chicago's First Lady and vice-president of Mercury Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline. Agra said he and his brother are the fourth generation of the Agra family to operate the business.

Mother Holly Agra is now the chairman of the company. "She took a backseat to the next generation," Agra said.

This season Mercury and Chicago's First Lady are offering a mix of tours for all ages and those with varying interests.

Agra said it's good to have a family business that is not only an interesting product but is fun to market and is fun for people to participate in.

During the cruises, guests not only see the beautiful skyline of the city but also learn about the history of Chicago and its architecture.

Tour hosts offer a wealth of knowledge and are witty and humorous when relaying stories.

Agra said his grandfather, who started the company, began his tours by operating a wooden pleasure boat that held six passengers. Through the years, it grew to include other boats and assorted tours.

On the Mercury cruise list, guests will find everything from the Urban Adventure Cruise to a Canine Cruise, 3-D Fireworks Cruise, Science Is Fun Cruise and more.

All cruises depart from the southeast corner and lower level of Michigan Avenue bridge and Wacker Drive.

Many of the cruises, including the Urban Adventure Cruise, travel the Chicago River and Lake Michigan, giving guests a good view of the buildings along the river.

Chicago's First Lady offers the Chicago Architecture Foundation River Cruise, on which center docents relay interesting historic facts about the city. This 90-minute cruise is hosted by the Chicago Architecture Center and Chicago's First Lady Cruises.

"People are definitely interested in architecture," Agra said, adding the First Lady Architecture Cruise is a popular one. Guests may also add a ticket to visit the Chicago Architecture Center when taking the cruise.

Agra said through the years, people taking the tour have been able to see "so many amazing developments along the river."

"And they learn about the new buildings and the stories behind them," he said.

Agra said they're always looking to add new and innovative tours and vessels.

"We hope people enjoy themselves, hope they learn something and have a great time on the water," Agra said.

To learn more about tours, prices and more information about Chicago's First Lady cruises and Mercury Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline, visit cruisechicago.com and mercurycruises.com.