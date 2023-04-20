Working out at any age is important, but for older adults, it’s essential.

According to Cory Chidichimo, health coach and National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer at Southlake YMCA, people 50 or older should develop a fitness routine for a number of reasons including improved cardiovascular health, strength, balance and even mental health. “As people age, they can start to lose muscle and regular exercise can help in maintaining or improving muscle mass, strengthen bones and improve heart health,” says Chidichimo.

Aging also “brings losses in bone density, flexibility and mobility,” says Jason Barnes, personal trainer at Anytime Fitness in Cedar Lake. “Often this has to do with not doing enough activity.”

But just knowing some reasons to stay active as you age doesn't mean you will start a fitness regimen. You need a place to start.

Chidichimo recommends setting fitness goals and talking about them with a trainer. This will allow you and the trainer to build a solid, repeatable plan.

“A good way to get started in general can be to do a variety of activities throughout a week from walking to biking to swimming to strength training and anything in between,” he says, “That can allow an individual to identify what activities they most enjoy, which will then help with adhering to a consistent routine.”

“It's a good idea to reinforce activities that you already like to do,” adds Barnes.

For older adults, he also likes to develop exercises that mimic a person's daily movements. Carrying weights might help functionality for carrying grocery bags, for example.

“We want them to be ‘movement strong,' ” he says. “We’ll have them pick up things that are similar to things they might do in life.”

Ken Croner, a personal trainer and certified strength and conditioning specialist at Community Hospital’s Fitness Pointe in Munster, says that when designing an exercise program for those older than 50, there are important guidelines to follow.

“Focus on training movements, not body parts. This can be accomplished by training your entire body on each exercise day,” he says. “It is extremely important to integrate movements that target the hips, torso, pelvis and lower back. These are the key areas of almost all movement that the body will go through on a daily basis. This will help to make you more resistant to injuries that may occur in every-day life.”

Croner says people can lose touch with many of the core movements they have used throughout their lives. “These include lunging, twisting, pulling and balancing naturally. By integrating these movements into your training session, you will address structural elements that include joint function, flexibility, mobility, strength and posture,” says Croner.

There are potential injuries and other risks to be aware of when exercising at any age. But a 50-year-old body isn't the same as one that's 20, and there are things older adults should watch out for.

“The first thing I do is ask for a history of activity,” Barnes says, “This might include musculoskeletal ailments or prior injuries. If you’re battling a knee issue, let's take care of that first.”

Barnes also suggests extra care when attempting any physical activity that involves direct impact on the lower lumbar area of the back, because the movement and stress can lead to injuries.

Rather than general exercise recommendations for older people, Chidichimo suggests talking to a fitness professional to develop modifications to exercises that best fit your needs.

“Fitness is not a ‘one approach works for all’ deal,” Chidichimo says, advising older adults to find what works for them and what they enjoy.

He says it's OK to start small, as well. “Some activity is better than none and even something like a 15-minute walk each day can be a start to building overall healthier habits.”

Getting exercise can help older people remain independent with a good quality of life. Barnes once asked an older friend he thought was living well and in great shape for advice.

Her response? “Eat good and just keep moving,” Barnes says. “She was 93 years old.

“Exercise is timeless and ageless, so you can start any time.”