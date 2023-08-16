Ready for some football?

After a 2022 season in which two of the Southland Your Times finished second in the state, area players, coaches and fans are more than ready.

The state championships in all eight classes will be held at Illinois State University in Normal this year, and practice opened on Aug. 7. The first week of the season is Aug. 24-26, with some interesting matchups.

Lincoln-Way East, which finished 13-1 and second in the state in Class 8A, will face Kenwood Academy at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Gately Stadium in Chicago in a rare Thursday night game.

Kenwood was 8-4 last year and is one of the top teams in the Chicago Public League this year, but the Griffins are one of the top teams in the state.

Providence Catholic, which had a magical run in the playoffs and for a 9-5 record and a second-place finish in the state in Class 4A, visits Lake Central High School in St. John, Ind., at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. St. John was 4-6 last year, finishing the season with a four-game losing streak.

Lincoln-Way West, which had a rare losing season at 3-6 in 2022, tries to right the ship this year and opens the season hosting Plainfield Central, which finished 5-5 last year, at 7 p.m. Aug. 25.

Lincoln-Way Central, also 3-6 last year, hosts St. Charles East at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the debut of coach David Woodburn. East finished 2-7.

Andrew, 7-4 in 2022, hosts Thornwood at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Last year, the Thunderbolts won their first playoff game since 2011. Thornwood finished 3-6 in 2022.

Sandburg, which finished 3-6 last season, hosts tough Chicago Catholic League Blue opponent St. Rita at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. St. Rita finished 10-3 last season a year after finishing second in the state in Class 7A.

Tinley Park, 0-9 last year, hosts Thornridge at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Thornridge also finished 0-9 so one will break a losing streak.

Volleyball watch list

The area has some strong volleyball players ready to hit the court this season, according to lists compiled by Michio Chicago/Illprepvb.com.

Making the list of 150 seniors to watch in the state were Lincoln-Way East’s Lexi Byas; Sandburg’s Reilly Chausse, Keira Fitzgerald and Karina May; Providence Catholic’s Payton Mandac; and Lincoln-Way Central’s Alyssa Teske.

Making the list of 100 juniors to watch was Andrew’s Ma’Taia Lawson and making the list of 100 sophomores to watch were Providence Catholic’s Abigail Knight and Lincoln-Way East’s Alaina Pollard and Maggie Simon.

In volleyball action at the Velocity Summer League in Mokena, Lockport beat Lincoln-Way East for the Gold division championship and Lincoln-Way West finished fourth.

Providence beat Lincoln-Way Central in the Silver division to finish seventh.

Sandburg beat Tinley Park to win the Bronze division and placed ninth in the 24-team tournament the last week in July.

Plainfield East taps Lysik

Former Lincoln-Way Central soccer standout Jake Lysik has been named boys soccer coach at Plainfield East.

Lysik, 26, had 40 goals and 30 assists for the Knights and excelled on defense for Aurora University, being named the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

He has been playing for Steel City in the Midwest Premier League West Division.

Colser wins title

Before heading to Bradley University for her freshman year, recently Sandburg graduate and standout golfer Jillian Cosler won the 44th Illinois State Junior Girls Golf Championship Aug 1-2 at the Aldeen Golf Course in Rockford.

She needed three birdies in the final three holes to tie Nicole Johnson in the 36-hole event and force a playoff hole, which Cosler won.