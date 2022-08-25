4 high school golfers make the cut to play in national tourney at Cog Hill

August has been a big month for area high school golfers.

Not only did the Illinois High School Association golf season open Aug. 11, but some of the top golfers in the Southland Your Times area also played in the Junior PGA Championships at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club, in Lemont.

While the four area golfers did not make the final cut, they appreciated the chance to go up against some of the top golfers in the nation, sprinkled with some international talent.

Jillian Cosler, a senior at Sandburg, fired a 79 in both of her rounds and marveled at the talent she faced.

“It was crazy being there,” she said. “Cog Hill is where I practice and I like to call it my home base there in the summer. So, seeing all of the other girls travelling from Japan and Kenya and seeing how many girls were there while I was 15 minutes away from home was crazy.

“Then showing up at the range and seeing all of the different swings of the top golfers in the nation was eye-opening. It wasn’t nerve-wracking but it inspired me to get better. I know there is so much more that I can do.”

Cosler opened the IHSA season Aug. 12 firing a 71 to finish tied for second in the Prep Tour Showcase at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur. That is the site of the IHSA Class 2A state meet.

Lincoln-Way West junior Kaylee Dwyer fired an 80-77 at the PGA event among some of the best to swing a club.

“It’s been incredible,” she said. “I wanted to play in this tournament for so long and, when I finally qualified (the previous week), I was so excited.”

She said she spent the week working on her swing and when she played in the tournament, she was amazed at the talent level.

“They are so good,” she said. “Most of them are flawless. I want to play like that.”

Frankfort’s Jenna Shiltz had a 76 and 79 at the PGA.

Some area golf fans may be saying “who in the world is Jenna Shiltz?” and for good reason.

First, the junior attends Benet Academy in Lisle.

Second, this is her first year playing high school golf.

For a long time, figure skating was her No. 1 sport while she also played golf. But she has traded the ice for greens, fairways and roughs.

“This summer, I traveled to a lot of different states to play golf — it’s been my whole summer,” she said. “If I wasn’t travelling to a tournament, I was on the course all day. I really love playing golf.”

She made the decision to switch in April.

“It was too hard to divide the time between skating and golf,” she said. “My goal is to play Division I golf, so I really wanted to put all my efforts into golf. It was a very difficult decision because I was skating since I was 4. That was 12 years and was a huge commitment of my life. It was very hard to give it up.

“But it’s a decision I don’t regret at all.”

Lincoln-Way East senior Dylan Drogenmuller was the lone male from the area to participate in the PGA event and shot a 76-79.

He is banking that playing in the tournament will help him in in the Griffins’ season in 2022.

“This was probably the best experience I could get,” he said. “Playing against the best golfers in the world made for a great atmosphere and environment.

“It’s was great how they treated us players. It was all-around a world-class event.”

Maddie Kwiat did not participate in the PGA meet, but she has signaled her intention she intends to be an elite player. The Andrew High School this year is senior Maddie Kwiat, who opened the season breaking the Andrew High School record with a 73 at the Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational at Lincoln Oaks Golf Course in Crete.