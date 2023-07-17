Sometimes a medal doesn’t always represent a team’s mettle.

The Adversity Adidas South 16U boys volleyball team thought it had a good shot at winning the Amateur Athletic Union National Championship in Orlando. If not a championship, then a Top-3 medal.

But there was no medal, just plenty of mettle.

The team features area standouts Matthew Muehlnickel (Lincoln-Way East), Andrew Flores (Lincoln-Way West) and Nathen Toth (Orland Park, Marist) and is coached by former Ultimate coach/director Keith Kujawa.

It finished tied for fifth in the Open Division. The team won nine straight matches before suffering a quarterfinal loss to eventual national champion Balboa Bay of California.

The players fell short of their hopes, but they were tested in pool play when one of their middle hitters, Griffin McElroy, went down with a serious ankle injury against the TORRI team of Puerto Rico.

The team won the match and pulled off two wins over Bay-to-Bay (California) to finish pool play with a perfect record to face the Arizona Fear in the Gold Division playoffs.

“We probably played our best volleyball but our middle, fractured his ankle. Multiple fractures. It was nasty,” Muehlnickel said. “That could have brought us down mentally, but it honestly inspired us to keep pushing for him.”

“We played Bay to Bay, a team we lost to in two games in (the Southern California Cup in June), and we killed them. It showed we were here, and we were coming to win.”

Next up was the championship round.

“We did the same thing against AZ Fear, and we were just playing out of our minds,” Muehlnickel said. “It’s the best volleyball we played all year.”

But the makeshift lineup with other players filling in at the middle spot and switching around didn’t work against Balboa Bay .

If this team stays together, the players will be able to use the trip to Orlando as motivation for next year.

“We finished tied for fifth without our middle,” Muehlnickel said. “It’s pretty good to finish top five, and it shows how good we are and how good we can play.

“We’re going to come back next year and hopefully win a national championship.”

All-Americans

Lincoln-Way East’s boys volleyball program also enjoyed All-American success this spring and summer with its new alumni.

Recently graduated Jack Norkiewicz and Sam Yacobozzi earned AAU All-American honors for helping their Ultimate Black team take third in the 18U Club division of the national tournament.

Tyler Walenga, who is heading to Lewis University this fall after a stellar career with East, was named an American Volleyball Coaches’ Association All-American for his play this fall.

A Messi situation

Inter Miami is scheduled to face Atlanta United in a Major League Soccer game July 25, and Providence Catholic is holding a watch party at 6 p.m. at the school.

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi is expected to be ready to play for Miami, and former Providence standout Brad Guzan figures to be in the net for Atlanta.

Frankfort Pinto team wins 2

Frankfort Baseball’s 8U team went 2-4 in the Pinto Division of the Pony International Baseball Classic in downstate Marion July 7-9.

After a 1-3 start, the team was placed in the Red Consolation bracket and beat the Dominican Republic 6-0 before dropping the championship game to the Cambria Gators, 15-6.

The Frankfort 8U team consists of Joey Battistoni, Brody Wortel, Easton Dvorak, Lennox McGhee, Colin Montagano, Jack Louden, Kase Quigley, Jack Boikie, Jack Murray, Kellan Baskell and Hunter Robinson.

Jacobs a pro

Former Sandburg, Notre Dame and Tennessee track star Dylan Jacobs has gone professional.

He has inked a deal with On Running, a shoe and apparel company.