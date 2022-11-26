All-state Sandburg junior sets sights on cross-country title in 2023

When Sandburg junior Grant Giblin saw that the Detweiler Park course was a muddy mess, it made him happy.

“I think the conditions favored me,” he said. “I was fine with all the mud and stuff. So, I thought I had a chance to be up there.”

Giblin reversed his fortunes from the week before and finished sixth in the state in the Illinois High School Association Class 3A Cross Country meet Nov. 5 in Peoria. He ran a time of 15 minutes, 3.91 seconds to make all-state. Senior teammate Trent Anderson, who is heading to Loyola University, finished 17th with a 15:18.21 and also was named all-state.

They were the only two runners in the Southland Your Times area to earn all-state honors for finishing in the top 25.

Just a week before, Giblin finished 10th in Waubonsie Valley sectional action. His time of 15:04.8 was the 20th fastest sectional time in the state.

But the state meet is a different beast, and Giblin was able to run a strong race.

“I was disappointed with the race I ran during the sectional,” Giblin said. “I just focused on trying my best and giving it my all at state. It turned out sixth.”

He is the third member of his talented family to earn all-state. Twins Ben and Will Giblin did it in 2019 with Ben taking ninth and Will 11th. Both, who run for the University of Illinois, were there to watch Grant.

Aden Bandukwala, a junior from Hinsdale Central, won the 3A race with a 14:46.15. But there was a point that Giblin had his eyes on a championship.

“I think it was coming out of the north loop at 1.5 miles, and I thought I could win it. I started picking it up," he said. “I knew at that point that if nothing bad happened, I would have made all-state. I just had to grind it.”

He will now make winning a state title in 2023 a goal and priority.

Sandburg, the defending Class 3A champion, did not make it to state as a team for the first time since 2002 after placing ninth at Waubonsie Valley.

“It was strange not having everyone on the team running but they were all there cheering Trent and me on,” Giblin said.

Lincoln-Way East finished 18th with senior Jack Roberts leading the way at 66th with a 15:53.51.

Seniors Gerry Cushing was 98th with a 16:08.72, and Jason Falejczyk was 103rd with a 16:11.50.

These three seniors have helped turn the Griffins into an area power, and the team has qualified for state in all their four years.

Hoping to keep the momentum going next year are juniors Michael O’Brien, who finished 124th, and Drew Arnold, who took 183rd.

Lincoln-Way Central senior Ethan Hoff finished 137th.

Girls cross country

No area runner finished in the top 25 for all-state recognition, but the runners who made it to state are young and have bright futures.

The top area finisher in Class 3A is Sandburg freshman Lindsey Gerhardstein, who took 32rd with an 18:29.12.

Lincoln-Way East sophomore Kara Waishwell took 76th, and Andrew sophomore Paige Swaw was 138th.

In Class 2A, Providence Catholic freshman Maggie Wolniakowski placed 192nd.