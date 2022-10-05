Asphalt repairs close Old Plank Road Trail from Frankfort to New Lenox Township

Repairs to the Old Plank Road Trail from Harlem Avenue to LaGrange Road are underway.

Asphalt will be fixed on 7 miles of the path along the path from Harlem Avenue in Frankfort to Schoolhouse Road in New Lenox Township. This section of the 22-mile trail is 25 years old.

Information about where the work is occurring and which section of the trail is closed will be posted on the Current Headlines section of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org. Path users are asked to use caution and to follow posted signage.

Repairs are expected to be complete the week of Oct. 24.

This follows completion of repaving work on the 4.36-mile Joliet Junction Trail. Though the trail is reopened, concrete work at crossings and final asphalt repairs are ongoing.