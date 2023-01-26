Coaches hit milestones, players get accolades and Joliet Speedway to be buzzing in fall

It was a huge week for District 230 coaches.

Sandburg girls basketball coach Nick Fotopoulos and Andrew boys coach Dave Wilson hit the 100-victory milestone mark in the same week.

Wilson who is in his ninth season, won his milestone game Jan. 13 with a 57-45 triumph over Lincoln-Way Central. Last year, he led the T-Bolts to their first regional title since 2010-11.

Fotopoulos, who is in his seventh season, earned his on Jan. 10 with a 55-39 victory over Lockport. Last year, the Eagles won 20 games for the first time since 2014-15.

Also that week, Sandburg coach Brian Ostrander was named Class 2A Girls Tennis Coach by the Illinois High School Tennis Coaches Association. He has been coaching the girls since 2016, and the program has 11 sectional titles under his watch.

Player milestones

Players also hit milestones in January.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Azyah Newson-Cole scored her 1,000th career point in a 63-46 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais Jan. 12.

Orland Park’s Elise Ward also notched her 1,000th basketball point for Marist against Marian Catholic Jan. 11. She also plays volleyball for the RedHawks and in the fall, she eclipsed the 500-kill milestone.

Andrew Wrestler Trevor Silzer earned his 100th career victory in a match against Lincoln-Way Central Jan. 6. He has committed to Northern Illinois University.

Bowling them over

The first high school winter postseason event in bowling, the IHSA Regionals, took place Jan. 14 and Lincoln-Way West claimed the Oswego East Regional with a 6,228. Sandburg took second and Lincoln-Way Central fourth.

Senior Jake Bogda led West with a 1,344. junior Woodley Dangerfield led Sandburg with a 1,433, and Ryan Marszalek led Central with a 1,239.

Andrew finished second in its own Regional with sophomore Logan Krupinski leading the way with a 1,344 six-game series. Lincoln-Way East took third with senior Cade Genet rolling a 1,285.

Attaboy, Grabavoy

Legendary Lincoln-Way soccer star Ned Grabavoy, who played more than a decade in Major League Soccer, was named the Portland Timbers general manager Jan. 13.

The 39-year-old said he is looking forward to the opportunity and expects his experience as a player to help on the job.

“I think you have the ability to know what players are going through,” he said in a news conference. “There is a lot that goes on day-to-day as a player, and players put a lot of weight on their shoulders.

“Hopefully, having that ability to understand that and connect with players as well, it will be in important strength of mine.”

When he played for Lincoln-Way High School, he won All-American awards from the National Soccer Coaches Association in 1998 and 1999 and was the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year for the 2000 season.

At Indiana University, he helped the Hoosiers win a national championship in 2003.

Postseason assignments

The Illinois High School Association announced its basketball postseason assignments.

In the boys Class 4A division, all three Lincoln-Way schools will head to the 17-team Bolingbrook Sectional and Joliet West figures to be one of the favorites in that tournament.

Sandburg and Andrew are in an 18-team sectional that does not have a host yet. Kenwood, St. Rita, Bloom and Marist are a few of the top teams in that bracket.

In Class 3A, Tinley Park and Providence Catholic are in the 18-team Hillcrest Sectional, where the hosts and Thornton Fractional North will likely be the favorites.

The boys' sectionals kick off Feb. 18.

In the girls postseason tournaments, Lincoln-Way East, West and Central will participate in the 17-team Class 4A Romeoville Sectional along with Sandburg and Andrew. East and Bolingbrook figure to get high seeds.

In Class 3A, Tinley Park will participate in the 17-team Hillcrest Sectional, while Providence Catholic will head to the 17-team Glenbard South Sectional.

The girls start play Feb. 11.

Racing returns

Southland racing fans will have something to look forward to in 2023.

Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway, which hasn’t hosted a major event since a NASCAR race 2019, will host the SuperMotocross World Championship Sept. 23.

The championship will have three rounds at three tracks. The first will be held Sept. 9 in Concord, N.C. It moves to Joliet Sept. 23, and finishes in Los Angeles Oct. 14.

At the track next to it, Route 66 Raceway, the National Hot Rod Association will host its nationals May 19-21.