Lincoln-Way East girls soccer coach Mike Murphy assessed district rival Lincoln-Way Central recently and came away with a frightful report for future opponents.

“I think they are better than they were last year,” Murphy said. “I think they have a little more offensive power going forward. I think they will be a hard team to beat.”

Better than last year? That is saying something.

Last year, the Knights were 25-2 and finished third in the Illinois High School Association Class 3A state tournament. Since the district’s expansion in 2001-02, this was the best finish by a Central team as the Knights earned fourth-place trophies in 2005 and 2007.

Time will tell whether they can climb one more rung and make it to the title game this year, but the Knights opened this season on a huge note for the second straight year. They won the 32-team Windy City Ram Classic March 14-23 with the finals played at Reavis High School in Burbank.

The Knights took the title 1-0 over Lockport in a penalty-kick round after a scoreless tie in regulation and two overtime periods. They had beaten East 3-0 in the semifinals.

Christine Erdmann, who scored the second goal against East, said the team is feeling good.

“I think we’re carrying the energy and the connection from last year, for sure,” she said. “Every time you walk into practice it’s like ‘Let’s go again! Come on!’

“Even with the new people, I feel like we’re connected more.’’

Central improved to 5-0 with the thriller over Lockport.

Alex Lenhart scored the winning penalty kick while Erdman, Abby Sudkamp, Lila Hadley and Madyson Kenworthy picked up goals in the format and Sofia Jumes recorded the shutout.

Against East, the two Lincoln-Way schools battled to a 0-0 tie in the first half.

Chloe Grundhofer shook off an injury to score the first goal of the game.

“I landed halfway on the turf and halfway on the track,” Grundhofer said. “My leg landed sideways. But it hurt for a while. I stayed in because there was that adrenaline and wanting to win.”

Grundhofer is a defender and doesn’t get as many opportunities to score.

“Chloe is Chloe. She is super tough, she is very balanced and reads the game well,” Knights coach Sean Fahey said. “She is tough as nails. It was a great time for her to get that game winner.”

Fahey likes the fact that this year’s team has a variety of weapons.

“You can’t find a way to win if you don’t have a complete team,” he said. “There are a lot of players who can do a lot of things. Everybody is getting a piece of the pie, and it’s pretty awesome to see.

“We have a ton of girls on the scoresheet already and a ton of people scoring game-winners. It hasn’t been the game on the assists chart or on the goals chart.”

He said the players are buying in.

“Everyone’s excited about that team dynamic,” Fahey said. “You can trust left. You can trust right. I got your back. You got mine. It’s pretty awesome.”

The Knights outscored their first five opponents 24-0. Last year, the team racked up 21 shutouts.

In other action from the Classic, East recovered from the loss to Central to beat Glenbrook South, 1-0, in the third-place game.

Lincoln-Way West placed fifth with a 1-0 victory over Andrew.

The East-Central, Lockport-Central chapters are not closed. Both teams have a chance for revenge as Central was scheduled to visit Lockport April 4 and is slated to play East on April 29.