Frankfort author chronicles Bears, Cardinals rivalry and the riot that flattened George Halas

There was a fight at a football game in Chicago.

Fans spilled onto the field.

Police, fans and players were all shoving, punching and kicking. A gun was aimed at one of the star players.

And no one was blaming Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Nope, this melee occurred on Thanksgiving in 1922 during a game between the Chicago Cardinals and Chicago Bears at Comiskey Park.

These were known as the good old days.

Frankfort author Joe Ziemba has hundreds of stories about the early days of professional football and, while not all of them were as violent as that one, there are still some fun and intriguing tales in his new book, “Bears vs. Cardinals: The NFL’s Oldest Rivalry.”

Ziemba is visiting libraries to sell his book and tell some tales. After trips to Aurora and Schaumburg, the tour stopped in Orland Park Sept. 13.

Ziemba makes his presentations fun and quizzes the audience. When members get the answers correct, he reaches into a box and pulls out prizes such as a deck of cards, over-sized dice and toys.

Other promotional stops on the schedule included Bloomingdale, Evergreen Park, Tinley Park, Frankfort and Decatur, the city the Staleys played in before they moved to Chicago and became the Bears.

“This is first,” Ziemba said of touring libraries. “It’s a lot of fun. I disappear into the stories and I hope I don’t talk too much. I try to pick out the stories that are interesting the people may not have heard.

“Sometimes we have to share stories that contradict the truth as people know it and it may not be the truth in football history.”

Take the story about the Thanksgiving riot.

Imagine the controversy if that happened in 2022. Imagine the social media outcry.

But it was a big deal and shocking back then.

“Policemen were coming out on horseback to try to break this up,” he said. “It became a full-scale riot, and the next day the paper reported that (star player and later Bears owner George) Halas was laying on the ground kind of dazed and somebody was pointing a pistol to his head.”

Bringing weapons to the game — especially in the area of Al Capone and gangsters — was common.

“Everybody had guns and there were other instances where fans set fire in the bleachers at Comiskey Park to keep warm,” Ziemba said. “People didn’t think anything of it.

“Fights were common. Riots on the field. It was really, really crazy. You can’t imagine anything like that happening, and you hope it doesn’t happen now. But in our day and age, nothing surprises us.”

Ziemba does thorough research. Pages 307 through 329 of the Bears/Cards book are notes, citations and a bibliography.

He has written a previous book on the Cardinals, “When Football Was Football,” and “Cadets, Cannons and Legend, the Football History of Morgan Park Military Academy.”

His father, also named Joe, was a coach at Morgan Park. Upon exhaustive research on a topic that he admits is forgotten history, he let the world know that this school had more than 400 football victories and a dozen seasons without a loss. Four players ended up in the College Football Hall of Fame, and the team was once coached by legend Amos Alonzo Stagg.

Ziemba loves writing. He loves football history. So it makes sense that he is spending time on two things he loves.

“I’ve been writing forever,” he said. “I’ve done freelancing for a long time. The book idea came to me, and I was trying different publishers and didn’t know how to go about it.

“A friend wrote an article about me and Triumph Books contacted me for the first book and that helped. It’s still intriguing and still challenging to get published.”

His said his next book will be on the Monsters of the Midway Bears.