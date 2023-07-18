Longtime Frankfort residents Steve Juveland and Lori Stanevicius have tons of memories of Frankfort Bowl:

New Year's Eve celebrations.

Super Bowl parties.

St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Halloween celebrations.

Chicago Bears watch parties.

And more.

“My daughter celebrated her 25th birthday here, and my husband celebrated his 50th birthday here,” Stanevicius said.

Frankfort Bowl, a second-floor establishment that features eight lanes, a bar and a pool table area, had its final night of bowling June 30 and held a goodbye party July 7.

Hundreds came to see off a business that was known to some as more of a meeting place than a place to throw strikes and spares.

“It’s a family place — it’s a neighborhood place,” said Stanevicius, a lifelong Frankfort resident who said that her uncle was a pinsetter there many years ago.

So, now that it’s gone, where will these people gather?

“That is a question,” said Juveland, who has lived in Frankfort 29 years. “This was a gathering place. It’s more than just a bowling alley.

“This was the place to go. And now we don’t have that.”

For decades, it was more of a bowling alley. Juveland said that changed in 2009 when the Smith family bought the place and changed the vibe.

Owner Maria Smith is planning on moving to West Palm Beach, Fla., after selling the place but she will carry many memories.

“The people of Frankfort are absolutely extraordinary,” she said. “They are so wonderful. In 14 years, I think I’ve had two fights in here. Both of them involved people from out of town and during the fall festival, when there is 200,000 people coming through town. They were people we didn’t know.

“The best friends I’ve ever had are in this bar. They have the biggest hearts, and they are the best people I’ve had the privilege of knowing.”

Frankfort Bowl opened in 1949 on the second floor of a building on Kansas and Ash Streets built in 1877. It was closed for five years when Smith took over.

What will become of it?

Plans are for a downtown facelift that Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle called “a game changer” during his state of the village address in April.

Smith said the building not be torn down, rather, there will be additions to it. There have been no announcements as to what will replace the bowling alley area but Smith doesn’t think re-opening it as a bowling alley or installing new lanes would be in the cards.

She said the main reason for selling was the upkeep of the 1940s machinery for the eight lanes.

“They don’t make the parts anymore and none of the guys know how to fix them,” Smith said. “It’s almost impossible to get the parts.

“It’s like an old car where they just stop making the parts and eventually they are gone.”

She said she can fix 85% of the breakdowns but needs a person from Ohio to travel 6 1/2 hours one way for more specialized hiccups.

“To put new lanes in would be so costly,” she said. “They would never make any money. They would be in the hole the whole time. It just wouldn’t work.”

Smith’s children, Megan, 34, Taylor, 31, Andrew, 29, and Spencer, 22, have grown up at the place.

“When I was a sophomore in high school, we were opening up the bar and I painted the ceilings,” said Taylor, who flew in from Florida for the final party. “It was a big summer project two weeks before school.

“We learned how to pour beers here when we were of age. We will miss this place.”

As will longtime resident Bob Ransford.

It’s a piece of history,” he said.