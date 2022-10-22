Frankfort school district comes out in force as Summit Hill takes state title in baseball

Summit Hill Junior High School’s baseball team literally brought the school together for the first time in years.

The Spartans won the Illinois Elementary School Class 3A state championship Oct. 1 in East Peoria, and two days later they were treated to a parade that led to all of the District 161 schools and ended with an assembly at the Frankfort school.

“That was excellent,” coach Fred Pufahl said. “With COVID, I think it was the first assembly we had since 2019.

“To have everyone back in the gym — the band, the cheerleaders — that was just cool in itself. It was awesome for our guys but just to see that and have everybody back together again in one area is pretty special.”

The Spartans (22-1) had support throughout the year, especially during the games leading up to the state quarterfinals.

“As a school, we support each other really well,” Pufahl said. “We had some really good crowds this year. People came out. They were supporting one another, and we had some postseason crowds for regional and sectional that were outstanding.

“It was great to see their own classmates behind them. That made it fun.”

He also praised the students, staff and administration for hosting an in-school parade as a sendoff before the troops headed to East Peoria.

Eighth graders on the team were Nate Kaminksi, Zach Viravec, Abdullah Khatib, Tyler Osmanski, Mick Babcock, Casey Mikrut, Lucas Ervin, A.J. Wagner, Liam Mecher, Curtiss Crossley, Wes Shelby and Aidan Dillon.

Seventh graders on the roster were Landon Martinez, Vince Imhof, Matthew Ritter, Ryan Harris, Kaden Dangman, Luke Ingram, Reece Kras and Evan Smith.

The assistant coach was Michael Deutscher.

This is the third IESA championship for the baseball team (it also won in 2008 and 2014) and seventh for the school. The cheerleading team won titles in 2013 and 2016, the girls volleyball team won in 2012 and the softball team took home a title in 2018.

Summit Hill is the first three-time 3A baseball champion since the IESA went to three classes in 2006. Coal City, Homer Glen, Edwardsville Liberty and Morton all have two titles in that span.

The Spartans had quite an experience on the final day of the tournament. They had to sweat out a come-from-behind 5-4 eight-inning victory over Champaign Edison before blowing out Morton Junior High School, 10-1, in the championship.

Champaign scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead in the semis, and Summit Hill tied it in the bottom of the inning on a passed ball and won it in the extra inning when Viravec was hit by a pitch and Osmanski doubled home pinch runner Babcock.

Against Morton, who beat the Frankfort school in the semifinals last year, Ervin and Dangman each drove in three runs. Mikrut was the winning pitcher, striking out six in seven innings. He settled down after giving up a first-inning run.

For the tournament, Osmanski and Dangman each had four hits and Mikrut scored four runs.

Summit Hill has won close games and blowouts alike in 2022.

Pufahl said that resiliency has been the key to the team’s success.

“We knew we could pitch and play defense, but we could hit, too. We could really hit,” he said. “There’s not an easy out. These guys battle. Everything was a quality at-bat. Even when we struck out, it seemed like it was seven-, eight- or nine-pitch at-bats a lot of times.

“They just worked. They were hard to get through. In the middle of the season, we felt we truly had everything you need to make a deep run.”