Kim Shehorn of Frankfort has been named the Volunteer of the Year by the Forest Preserve District of Will County.
"It's an awesome feeling being recognized for doing something that you love," Shehorn said in an email.
She was recognized at a banquet April 12 at Mistwood Golf Club, Romeoville.
After leaving a museum education job, she took a position in corporate America, so Shehorn said volunteering for the forest preserve helps her maintain "sense of community" while honing of her hobbies of gardening and hiking.
"But what I found — and what has kept me very involved with the (forest preserves) — is just an amazing group of people who make you want to be even more involved," she wrote. "... Some of my closest friends are people that I've met volunteering in the preserves — they've changed my life for the better."
Shehorn added that she has learned so much from the veteran volunteers who have more than 30 years experience.
"I want to be able to make a difference as well to continue their work," she said. "Maybe by interacting with me at a program, I can inspire a family to become more physically active or maybe I can help a child discover their love of nature and they, too, can make a difference."
“She not only has helped with public programs but also volunteers with the conservation department,” Ralph Schultz, forest preserve executive director, said in presenting the award to Shehorn. “One day, she volunteered for an evening of owl hikes after a Habitat Management morning. To top it off, the high was 16 degrees with crazy tundra winds, but she still showed up with a smile on her face, ready to do whatever needed to be done.
“Not only does she have great enthusiasm and engagement, she is also an encourager,” Schultz continued.
The banquet marked 39 years of the district’s formal volunteer program.
“The district could not continue to work towards its mission without volunteers,” volunteer supervisor Emily Kenny said in as statement. “Their smiles, kindness and positivity are contagious. And it is evident that they enjoy spending time with the Forest Preserve.”
Forest Preserve Board President Meta Mueller thanked the volunteers for contributing almost 12,000 hours of their time and talent in 2022, which equates to more than $350,000 in value.
To learn more about joining the Forest Preserve's Prairie People Volunteers, visit www.reconnectwithnature.org/get-involved/volunteer.