More honrees

Other Forest Preserve District of Will County awards include:

Outstanding Group: IKEA Joliet was recognized for adopting a section of the Wauponsee Glacial Trail between Interstate 80 and the Forest Preserve's Sugar Creek Administration Center. This group of volunteers is keeping the paved section of WGT clean for everyone to enjoy.

Outstanding Family: Mother and daughter, Danielle Wright-Hantak and Bailey Hantak of Bolingbrook were honored for the care they give animals at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, in Bolingbrook, which includes applying medicine and weighing the animals.

Outstanding Youth: Donna Davlantis of Cedar Lake, Ind., won the award for taking care of animals at Plum Creek Nature Center, in Crete Township. She started volunteering at Plum Creek at age 14, and comes twice a month to help care for the animals there.

Outstanding Senior: Bill Kibler of Joliet was named the outstanding senior for being a “go-to person” for bike riding and kayaking program assistance.

Rookie of the Year: John Fuqua of Plainfield was named Rookie of the Year for taking on special projects and pursuing certifications and additional training.