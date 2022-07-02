Girl Scout troop promotes conservation — earns Bronze Award — by planting pollinator garden in Frankfort park

Commissioners Park has a new addition thanks to Girl Scout Troop 75476.

The troop installed a pollinator garden at the park to help the bees, birds and butterflies — and them earn their Bronze Award.

Using money they raised through their cookie sale to fund their project, they created a raised bed and installed a pollinator house. The Scouts then planted pollinator friendly flowers and decorated the bee houses. The girls even created a sign so visitors to the park can read about the project. The pollinator gardens attract butterflies, bees and hummingbirds that rely on the plants in the garden for food and habitat. The bee houses are for native bees, not the honey bees and are the non-stinging type so visitors to the park can enjoy this new project.

Gina Hassett, executive director with Frankfort Park District, said it was thrilled when the Scouts proposed the project.

“The Scouts told us they wanted to improve on the pollinator aspect a the park and we were happy to help them make this work,” Hassett said.

“They purchased bee houses, and decided they wanted it by the community garden area, a natural area.” Hassett said the weather was a challenge for them but they made it work

"We are pretty small so it’s nice to partner with a community group, and the girls will even take care of the garden,” Hassett said.

Gina Paulas, troop leader for the Junior Troop 75476, said the fifth grade girls were eager to work on this project. They started planning the garden in December 2021, and eight girls were able to do the work at the park.

“The girls wanted to focus on a nature aspect,” Paulas said. “There’s a whole garden plot back there and we wanted to bring bees in to the garden. We are so happy with the outcome. The parents helped build the project, as well.”

