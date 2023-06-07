Take It Outside

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting the Take It Outside challenge. The campaign through Dec. 31 is designed to get participants outside and experience physical and mental health benefits. To join the challenge, funded by the Nature Foundation of Will County, download the free smartphone Goosechase app, search for 6DW83B or The Take It Outside Challenge and create a profile. Challenge participants will receive points for completing missions that update weekly. About 10 challenges, including GPS-based activities, will be added per week. Each month, the district will randomly select individuals who completed any of the missions to receive prizes. The top-three point earners at the end of the challenge will get MasterCard gift cards: $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $150 for third place. For details, visit the Current Headlines section of the forest preserve’s website at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Overeaters Anonymous

Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 15050 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park. The 12-step program, similar to Alcoholics Anonymous, helps those who want to stop compulsive eating in a spiritual, supportive and confidential setting. There is no fee, but a free-will offering can be made at the meetings. For more information, visit www.OA.org.

For visually impaired

Oasis for the Visually Impaired holds its free support group monthly from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. The Cook County chapter meets on the first Thursday of the month at Orland Park Christian Reformed Church, 7500 W. Sycamore Drive, Orland Park. The Will County chapter meets on the second Thursday of the month at Founders Center, 140 Oak St., Frankfort. For more information and to RSVP call 779-324-2025.

Animal tales

"Travel Tales," an outdoor trail exhibit, will be open from 8 a.m.-sunset through Aug. 31 at Isle a la Cache, Romeoville. Walk the interpretive trail along the Des Plaines River to discover the treks of local animals. Visitors are also invited to join the Discovery Isle drop-in programs from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays from June 14-Aug. 2 highlighting a “Travel Tales” animal each week. This family-friendly, outdoor interpretive trail exhibit developed by museum staff with the support of The Nature Foundation of Will County is free for all ages. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Fire district BBQ

The Orland Fire Protection District is hosting monthly barbecues to thank residents for their support. The next one is from 5–7 p.m. June 7 at Fire Station 2, 15100 S. 80th Ave., Orland Park. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and beverages will be served while the community gets to meet the firefighters. For more information, contact Betsy Dine, district Fire & Life Safety Education Coordinator, at e.dine@orlandfire.org.

Father and child rides

Mokena Park District is offering a Daddy & Me Father's Day Horseback Ride from 5-7 p.m. June 9 and 4-6 p.m. June 10 at Nova Quarter Horses, 10129 187th St., Mokena. The day includes a riding lesson, a tour of the barn and horse-grooming lessons. Materials will be provided to make Dad a special keepsake. Children 7 and older are welcome. Fee is $120 per pair and $55 for each additional child. Register at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Widows/widowers support

The St. Anthony Frankfort Widows/Widowers Group meets at 7 p.m. June 9 and the second Friday of every month at Ashburn Baptist Church, 8128 Lincoln Hwy., Frankfort. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for fellowship and activities for all ages and faiths. Call Marcia Frank at 708-227-8290 for more information.

Making maps

Have a Living History Encounter – Mapping Adventure from noon-3 p.m. June 11 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn some tricks of the trade from 18th Century navigators, take the compass challenge and share your findings by creating a map. The free program is open to all ages. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Job fair

Orland Township will host its Summer Job Fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 13 in the Orland Township Activity Center, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Nearly 30 companies will be on hand, representing health care, financial, manufacturing, transportation, retail and more to discuss job openings and network. The first 100 jobseekers will receive a $50 gas card. For more information, visit orlandtownship.org/jobfair.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. June 13 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church, 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Movie night

The Mokena Community Park District kicks off its free outdoor movie series with "Soul" June 13 at the Yunker Park Bandshell, 10824 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena. The movie begins at dusk, or about 8:45 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather or for more information, visit www.mokenapark.com.

Frog wild

Discovery Isle – Frogs! will be presented from 1-3 p.m. June 14 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Testing your jumping legs, warm up your singing voice and check your vision. The drop-in program will include a peek at the riveting things frogs do and what they eat. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Kids@College

Prairie State College offers courses and activities to spark your child's interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM), while providing opportunities for socialization and teamwork. The first Kids@College session, Firebox - Discover and Create, runs from June 20-24 at the Adult Training and Outreach Center, 202 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights. Kids age 4-11 will work in teams to build and program a robot using Lego Mindstorms. Topics such as electronics, computer science and engineering also will be explored in the hands-on session from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Fee is $149. Register at prairiestate.edu/kids.

Raptor action

Explore Discovery Isle – Raptors! from 1-3 p.m. June 21 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in for fun, family-friendly activities relating to hawks, eagles and owls. Discover some of the incredible adaptions that make raptors so cool, then set off in search of the formidable predators in the free program for all ages. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Youth picnic

The Orland Township Youth Commission is inviting students in grades 6-12 to the Summer Picnic from 5-7 p.m. June 22 at Orland Township, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. The picnic will help the students socialize while learning about opportunities to earn community service hours through volunteering and fundraising. The free event will include food trucks, games and fun, and attendees will receive two service hours. RSVP to Gina Chigaros at ginac@orlandtownship.org or 708-403-4222. For more information, visit orlandtownship.org.

Early birds

Take an Early Morning Bird Hike from 7-9 a.m. June 24 at Messenger Marsh, Homer Glen. Nesting is going strong and early morning can offer a better chance to find active birds. Register by June 23 for the free program open to those 16 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Go fish

Kids Fishing Derby will be held from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24 at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Two-hour fishing sessions start at 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for kids age 5-15. Prizes and trophies will be awarded for the largest fish in three age categories: 5-7, 8-10 and 11-15. The Forest Preserve District of Will County will provide one free container of night crawlers. Each participant receives a goodie bag and ice cream. Fee is $5. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org or on the day of if spots remain.

Pollinator Party

A Pollinator Party is set for 11 a.m.-3 p.m, June 24 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Under the global Pollinator Week theme of “Pollinators and Climate Change,” learn about the insects and animals that perform the important task of pollinating plants, especially those that provide us with much of the food we eat. See live bats and learn about their roles in pollination. Watch the documentary “The Guardians,” which “elegantly interweaves the lives of the iconic monarch butterfly with an indigenous community in Mexico.” Find out how to support pollinators at home with insect hotels, gardens and native plants. Try exciting pollination challenges and activities. Buzz by this outdoor summer party for the birds, bees, bats and more, including a native plant sale hosted by The Nature Foundation of Will County. The program is free and open to all ages. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Paulie & The Shakers

The Mokena Community Park District kicks off its free concert series with Paulie & The Shakers at at 7 p.m. June 27 at Yunker Park Bandshell, 10824 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena. Paulie & The Shakers cover the hits from seven decades. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather or for more information, visit www.mokenapark.com.

Jazz concert

The Tinley Park Jazz Band will open for the Brass Tracks Jazz Band from 7-7:45 p.m. June 28, at North and Maple Kitchen and Bar, 18401 N. Creek Drive Tinley Park. Reservations are recommended by calling 708-468-8181. For more information on the Tinley Park Jazz Band, visit www.tinleyband.org or www.facebook.com/tinleyband, email tinleyband@gmail.com or call 708-620-7701.

Band concert

The Tinley Park Community Concert Band presents a free Summer Concert at 7 p.m. June 29 at the Tinley Park Community Church, 7939 167th St., Tinley Park. The America in Review - a Mix of American Folk/Jazz will feature tunes including "Stars and Stripes Forever by John Philip Sousa in anticipation of the Fourth of July. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors. Light refreshments will be available for cash purchase. For more information, visit www.tinleyband.org or www.facebook.com/tinleyband, email tinleyband@gmail.com or call 708-620-7701.

Support for widowed

The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 7 and every first Friday of the month at the Harald Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The club offers support to the widowed of all faiths and ages. Activities include restaurant outings, trips, discussions and meetings. For more information, call Elaine Buck at 708-429-9528 or Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.

'Space Jam'

The Mokena Community Park District is showing "Space Jam" as part of its free outdoor movie series July 11 at the Yunker Park Bandshell, 10824 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena. The movie begins at dusk, or about 8:45 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather or for more information, visit www.mokenapark.com.

Chalk talk

The Mokena Park District will celebrate Unplug Illinois Day with Unplug and Chalk It Up!, a sidewalk chalk drawing contest, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. July 15 at Main Park, 10925 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena. The fee of $5 includes a 10-piece set of sidewalk chalk. Register for the limited spots by July 7 at www.mokenapark.com. Participants of all ages are welcome as are four-member family groups. Judging and prizes will be awarded starting at 12:30 p.m. Participants can bring their own sidewalk chalk, sunscreen, a hat and a towel or kneeler pad. For more information, call 708-390-2401 or register at www.mokenapark.com.

3-on-3 basketball

Mokena Park District is offering a Mokena Madness 3-on-3 basketball tournament July 15 at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. The tournament, which starts at noon, will have four age groups: Younger than 14, 14-18, 18-35 and 35 and older. The winner will take home a percentage of registration fees and the title “Best 3’s team in Mokena.” Fee is $20. To register, email teams to sramberger@mokenapark.com. For more information, call 708-390-2401 or visit secure.rec1.com/IL/mokena-community-park-district/catalog.

The Stingers

The Mokena Community Park District free concert series features The Stingers at 7 p.m. July 25 at at Yunker Park Bandshell, 10824 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena. The Stingers are a Chicago-based cover band that plays rock, funk, soul and R&B. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather or for more information, visit www.mokenapark.com.

Golf outing

The Mokena Community Park District Foundation is hosting a golf outing July 26 at Sanctuary Golf Course, 485 N. Marley Road, New Lenox. Check-in and free driving range begins at 11 a.m., with a Scramble Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. Dinner, prizes and raffles begin at 5:30 p.m. Fees are $130 per person or $520 per foursome and include golf, carts, lunch, beverages on course and dinner with open bar. Dinner-only costs $50 per person. No refunds. Proceeds benefit the foundation, which funds scholarships and capital, landscape and beautification projects. Register by July 19 at www.mokenapark.com. For more information, call 708-390-2410 or email MCPDFinfo@gmail.com.

Food trucks

Fun and Food Trucks comes to the Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena, from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 4. Activities will include live music, outdoor lawn games, giveaways and a bounce house. Entry is free for the program open to all ages. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

'Back to the Future'

The Mokena Community Park District wraps up its free outdoor movie series with "Back to the Future" Aug. 22 at the Yunker Park Bandshell, 10824 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena. The movie begins at dusk, or about 8:45 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather or for more information, visit www.mokenapark.com.

Wurst Fest

The Frankfort Lions Clubs is hosting its Wurst Fest, a celebration of the village's German heritage, at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at The Garden at Kansas and Oak Streets. German music will be performed and food and beverages available for purchase. Tickets cost $20 in advance add $25 at the gate and include admission for two adults (21 or older) and raffle ticket with a grand prize of $10,000. Proceeds benefit Lions Club charitable programs. To buy tickets or for more information visit frankfortlionsclub.com or call 815-683-8283.

