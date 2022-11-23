Holiday march is on with parades, festivals and more

Orland Park officials enjoyed hosting a holiday parade so much last year, they are doing it again.

The Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Parade takes place at 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Orland Park Village Center, 14700 S. Ravinia Ave.

The second holiday parade kicks off the festivities down Ravinia Avenue from 151st Street to Village Hall, where the Christmas tree will be lit.

“Coming together as a community to welcome the holiday season is a long-standing tradition in Orland Park,” Mayor Keith Pekau said. “I look forward to spending the festive occasion with residents again this year as we gather to celebrate the season.”

There will be a holiday market with food, crafts and holiday-themed items. Entertainment will be provided, nd Santa Claus will be on hand.

The Lions Club will host its tree and wreath sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the site that day as well.

But that's not all the holiday magic scheduled for the Southland. Here's a sampling:

Frankfort

The Lighting of the Green is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Breidert Green, 2 S. White St.

Mayor Keith Ogle and members of the village board will be on hand, with music performed by the Black Willow Brass Quintent and the Hickory Creek Middle School Choir.

A countdown to the tree lighting will be a part of the show, and there will be photo opportunities with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch.

Police, fire and public works vehicles will be decorated, and free hot cocoa and cookies will be served by the Lincoln-Way East Interact Club.

The Reindeer on the Green event takes place at noon Dec. 10, also at Breidert Green. Two Alaskan reindeer will be guests for people to see.

Music will be provided by the Frankfort Girl Scout Service Unit 718 and the Black Willow Brass Quintet. There will be an area where people can create a holiday ornament. Free hot cocoa and cookies will be available.

Mokena

Mokena got a jump on the holidays, hosting a Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 19.

Ozinga Ready Mix will host its Merry Mixer Merrymaking from 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 1 at 19001 Old LaGrange Road.

There will be a lighted mix concrete truck with more than 40,000 LED lights synced to holiday tunes. Pictures with Santa Claus, hot cocoa and cookies will be available.

The company is accepting food donations to support a local nonprofit.

There will also be a holiday concert from the Encore Concert Band at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Mokena Junior High, 19815 Kirkstone Way. For more information, visit www.encoreband.com.

New Lenox

The village continues to go big with its Christmas in the Commons event, which opens Dec. 3 and will take place every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.

The event at 1 Veterans Pkwy. will include the return of a 50-foot lighted Santa Claus.

Other features include a display of lights, visits from Santa Claus, horse-drawn wagon rides, synthetic skating rinks, reindeer visits and a holiday market.

There also will be musical performances and ice carving demonstrations.

Orland Township

Orland Township, which serves Orland Park and Tinley Park, will offer Bingo with Santa at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the township’s office, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park.

It offers a senior holiday luncheon at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at Silver Lake Country Club,, 14700 S. 82nd Ave., Orland Park. Tickets are $23 for residents and $28 for nonresidents

And a New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Orland Chateau, 14500 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park.

Tinley Park

The community’s tree-lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Zabrocki Plaza, 17375 S. Oak Park Ave. Guests can sing along with holiday tunes starting at 5:30 p.m.

At 11:45 Dec. 3, the Tinley Toyland Parade takes place on Oak Park Avenue from 174th Street to Zabrocki Plaza. It will mark Santa's arrival in the village. Children are asked to bring unwrapped gifts to be donate to a local charity and a collection center will be near the Holiday Market at Zabrocki Plaza.

A Parade of Lights is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 4 on Oak Park Avenue from 175th Street through the downtown area.

Old-fashioned carriage rides through downtown will be offered Dec. 2-4.