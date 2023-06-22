Kansas Street has transformed into an an enhanced dining and event space.

Through about Aug. 27, Kansas will be closed to vehicular traffic between Ash and Oak Streets, so restaurants such as Francesca’s, Fat Rosie’s and Trail's Edge Brewing Co. can increase dining options with additional outdoor seating.

"We are delighted to partner with our downtown restaurants and businesses to provide an expanded dining and event experience," Mayor Keith Ogle said in a statement.

Kansas Street is scheduled to reopen to regular traffic in the week leading up to the much-anticipated Fall Festival, Sept. 2-4, ensuring seamless access for the community to enjoy the festivities.