Lincoln-Way East boys and girls score tournament championships in basketball

Lincoln-Way East was double trouble during the holidays to close out 2022.

Both the Griffiths boys and girls basketball teams won their respective 16-team holiday tournaments to close out the year and were the lone teams from the Southland Your Times area to bring home championships.

The boys traveled Downstate to the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic and won that event while the girls stayed closer to home and enjoyed similar success in the Sandburg Holiday Classic.

The boys wasted little time in their 56-38 championship victory over Teutopolis Dec. 30. A 7-0 run to start the game and a 15-3 advantage in the third quarter helped vault the Griffins to the title and give them a 15-1 record heading into 2023.

Ty Toliver, George Bellvue and Kyle Olagbegi were East standouts named to all-tournament team.

The girls prevailed in a back-and-forth 53-51 battle against Sandburg in the Dec. 28 title matchup.

East’s 6-foot-5 center Hayven Smith was named the tournament’s MVP and to the all-tournament team along with teammate Lana Kerley.

Smith, a junior, has gained strength from last season and is now a scoring threat despite constant double teaming from opponents.

“At this point, I’m used to it because it’s happening a lot,” she said of being double-teamed. “I’ve worked with trainers on how to go through the double team and finishing with contact is very important.

“But when they double-team me, my shooters are open, and they are going to shoot and hit some big ones.”

East coach Jim Nair was happy his team could pull off the win to close 2022 with a 14-3 record.

“Sandburg wasn’t going to lay down on their own floor in their own tournament,” he said. “And they played a great game. We had to grind it out and hit some big free throws.”

Here's how other area schools fared in tournaments throughout the state:

Andrew

Andrew’s boys finished 2-2 at the 32-team Jack Tosh tournament with wins over Downers Grove South and Hinsdale South and losses to Conant and St. Laurence.

The girls finished in seventh place at the Sandburg tournament, and Mikayla Summey earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

Lincoln-Way Central

Central’s boys finished in tenth place at the 16-team Hinsdale Central Tournament, exiting with a 30-17 loss to Maine South.

The girls finished thirteenth at the 16-team tournament at Morton College and beat Mother McAuley 43-42 to close 2022.

Lincoln-Way West

The boys team notched a seventh-place finish at the 16-team Chuck Dayton Tournament at DeKalb High School. Tyler Gabriel was named to the all-tournament team.

The girls finished eleventh at Morton College and closed their portion of the tournament beating Marist, 52-50.

Providence

The boys team finished fourth at the Maine East tournament, and Seth Chaney was named to the all-tournament team.

The girls took fifth at Sandburg, with Annalise Pietrzyk earning all-tournament honors and scoring a program-record 37 points against Downers Grove South in the tourney.

Sandburg

The Eagles girls finished in second place in their own tournament, losing a 53-51 roller-coaster game to Lincoln-Way East in the final. Senior Josie Canellis and junior Juliana Paddock were named to the all-tournament team.

Sandburg’s boys opened the 16-team Maine East Tournament losing 49-48 on a buzzer beater and winning 49-47 over Argo in the first round of the consolation bracket en route to a tenth-place finish. David Vargas was named to the all-tournament team.

Tinley Park

The girls finished fourth in the eight-team Chicago Christian Tournament as Emily Musser was named to the all-tournament team.

The boys finished twelfth in the 16-team Big Dipper Tournament at Rich Township with its lone victory coming over Bremen.

PHOTOS: Holiday hoops tournaments Sandburg Holiday Classic Sandburg Holiday Classic Sandburg Holiday Classic Sandburg Holiday Classic Sandburg Holiday Classic Sandburg Holiday Classic Sandburg Holiday Classic Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic Chicago Christian Christmas Tournament Jack Tosh Tournament Jack Tosh Tournament