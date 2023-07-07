Eric Brauer is leaving his post as Lincoln-Way East’s baseball coach.

But he’s not leaving coaching.

Brauer talked about his decision to leave the Griffins via social media June 27 to concentrate on spending time with his three children.

“Now, 41, I am ready to coach my kids and enjoy my family in the next season of life,” he wrote. “Audrey, Beau and Adeline, I love you guys so much and I am proud to be your dad.”

Brauer has been coaching for 18 years at Marquette, Mich.; Chicago Christian; and Lincoln-Way East. He won 458 games, including 135 with East the last five seasons.

Under his watch, the Griffins won three regional titles and this season he guided them to the second sectional title in school history. East also set a school record for wins in a season with 31 in 2023.

“I’ve been blessed to coach over 200 baseball players and pray I have impacted more positively than negatively, but it’s now time to coach my own kids,” he said.

“If you know me, at all, then you know I can’t be half in coaching high school baseball. I demand a lot out of my guys, so I give a lot of myself to my teams.”

Brauer was just the third coach in program history. Greg Sharpe coached the team in the first season in 2002, and Paul Babcock had a huge run between 2003-2017.

Gold wins silver

Ultimate Volleyball Club’s 12U Gold girls team finished second in the Classic division of the AAU National Championships in mid-June.

The Frankfort-based club’s roster consisted of Ellie Eisenbraun, Lainey Pranckus. Madison Rademacher, Grace Prskalo, Emmie Elliot, Kaelyn Smith, Jayla Thomas, Kenzie Connolly, Ashleigh Ortiz, Kate Faoro and Mycayla Artis.

The team was coached by Kerry Shannon.

Pranckus, of Tinley Park, and Rademacher, of New Lenox, were named to the tournament’s All-America team.

Huge year for Utz

Former Providence Catholic softball player Claudia Utz had a monster season for Concordia University Wisconsin, and the senior catcher was named the school’s Female Athlete of the Year.

Utz, who hails from Lockport, drove in 44 runs and scored 37 for a team that went 40-5 and advanced to the NCAA Division III Super Regionals for the first time. She had nine homers and threw out seven runners from behind the plate.

She was also named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American third team.

West duo on Team Illinois

Lincoln-Way West baseball stars Connor Essenburg and Cole Crafton are on Team Illinois, which participated in the National High School Championship Series in Dallas.

Illinois opened the series with a 4-2 victory over Florida June 27.

Steel City drawing

The Steel City Football Club broke some attendance records June 26.

The team drew a record 517 fans at Duly Health and Field in Joliet while 350 people live-streamed it.

The Steel City fans, however, were disappointed as the hosts lost 4-1 to Czarni Jaslo.

The team hosts Bavarian United at 2 p.m. July 16 at Lincoln-Way Central and Rockford at 8 p.m. July 24 in Joliet for its final two home games of the regular season.

Griffins getting noticed

Lincoln-Way East sophomore-to-be basketball guard BJ Powell was recognized as a Name to Know by the Prep Hoops Illinois website (prephoops.com/illinois) for his play in summer tournaments.

Powell and rising juniors Karson Thomas and Brent Taylor impressed scouts with their play in a tournament hosted by Romeoville High School during the NCAA live recruiting period.