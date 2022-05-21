Lincoln-Way East Invitational a possible preview of boys volleyball state tourney

This year’s running of the Lincoln-Way East Invitational boys volleyball tournament after a two-year coronavirus absence may produce two state champions.

As the postseason is just around the corner, the 24-team extravaganza that took place in Frankfort and New Lenox April 29-30 had some of the best teams in Illinois including the tournament champ Glenbard West and area powerhouses Lincoln-Way East and Lockport.

As a bonus, the tournament also featured the top team from Indiana — Roncalli High School out of Indianapolis, which was ranked third in the nation and first in the Midwest by the USA Today/American Volleyball Coaches Association at the time.

Roncalli, Glenbard West, Lincoln-Way East, St. Rita and Lockport were all ranked in the top 15 in the Midwest by the same service.

The 30th anniversary of the tournament, which organizers say is the oldest boys tournament in the state, had its share of wild and close matches with some top-notch talent. Glenbard West won it all with a 25-23, 25-23 nail-biter over Roncalli, and Lockport beat Lincoln-Way East for third 23-25, 25-20, 15-13.

When the smoke clears will Roncalli win the title in the Hoosier State and one of the Illinois powers in this tournament win in the Land of Lincoln?

There is a good chance that could happen.

“The competition that I saw during the weekend was the best that I saw at any invite this year,” LW East coach Kris Fiore said. “You want to play that way at the end of the season as you get closer and closer to the playoffs. You want to get yourself ready.

“The teams that come here want to see teams from all over the state and all over the Midwest. That’s what makes it the best tournament in Illinois.”

While the Glenbard-Roncalli match ended up being the main event, the third-place match with Lockport and East was special as well.

They played each other in the 2021 state quarterfinals and had played each other five days prior, with East winning in two sets.

But this time around, Lockport came back from being down 10-5 in the deciding game to win.

It was the first time Lockport beat the Griffins since 2015, a span of nine matches.

Like tournament champion Glenbard West, Lockport had to make a quick exit because of prom after the tournament.

But the Porters were more than happy to keep the long third-place match going so they could make some comebacks.

“We were down 5-1 in the first set and got up 10-8,” Lockport coach Nick Mraz said. “So when we were down 10-5 in the third, we needed another big run and we got it.

“It’s nice to come back, especially after the way we looked against them the first time we played them. We proved we belong in this elite conversation.”

Matthew Krzos had 13 kills in that match for Lockport with Braeden Goebbert adding seven to go with three blocks. Sophomore setter Evan Dziadkowiec had 29 assists and on defense, Kevin Rodriguez collected 16 digs.

Jared Byas had 11 kills for East while Joey Glennon had six and Jerry Moylan racked up 22 assists. Sam Szafoni came up with 16 digs.

After pool play ended, other area teams ended up in the Silver and Bronze divisions.

Lincoln-Way West placed 11th overall, Lincoln-Way Central 15th and Sandburg 22nd.

Area players who made the all-tournament team were Lockport’s Krzos, Lincoln-Way East’s Byas and Lincoln-Way West’s Connor Studer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0