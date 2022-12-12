Lincoln-Way East, Providence take second in state in football

Lincoln-Way East and Providence Catholic made it to the state football championship game.

Both finished second in their class.

That’s where the similarities end.

East won its first 13 games before dropping a 13-3 battle to Loyola Academy (13-1) in the Illinois High School Association Class 8A championship Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

To get to the Class 4A title game, Providence needed a 49-20 win over St. Laurence just to finish the regular season at 5-4 to earn a playoff berth.

The Celtics were seeded 13th out of 16 teams in the North bracket and went on a four-win playoff run before dropping a 44-20 loss to Sacred Heart Griffin (14-0) of Springfield Nov. 25.

Both teams had their eyes on first place. East has won three state titles and was gunning for a fourth.

To get to the championship game, the Griffins needed a 31-7 semifinal win over Glenbard West on a cold, snowy, windy Nov. 19 in Frankfort.

The highlight was a rare 99-yard touchdown run by quarterback Braden Tischer in the fourth quarter on what was supposed to be a dive play to gain a few yards. Instead, he bolted from the pile for a spectacular run on the icy field.

“I called one offensive play the whole game and that was it,” Lincoln-Way East coach Rob Zvonar said, joking. “We were actually thinking about taking a safety but the next thing you know, he was running down the field and that’s one of those things you will remember for a long time.”

Getting to a championship is always the goal for a traditional power such as East. The site for the title game alternates from DeKalb to Champaign, and Zvonar gets an extra kick out of the Champaign appearances. There is speculation that this could be the last time the state hosts the finals in Champaign as the IHSA is seeking a new home for the prestigious event.

“It’s a special experience,” Zvonar said. “I grew up in Monticello, which is about 20 minutes from Champaign, and my dream as a kid was to go play football for the University of Illinois.

“But I was a poster child for Division III football. I was short, slow and mean. So, coaching back where I grew up is special.”

First-year Providence coach Tyler Plantz was hoping the Celtics could win their 11th state title and first since 2014.

When the Celtics lost to Wheaton North, Joliet Catholic Academy, Loyola Academy and St. Rita in the regular season, it didn’t appear they would make it to the title game. But keen observers knew that those four losses were to strong teams and higher classes, and the New Lenox team would not bow out.

After Providence won four playoff games — including a revenge win over Joliet Catholic and a huge quarterfinal win over top-seeded Richmond-Burton — some were referring to the Celtics as a Cinderella team.

“Playing at such a high level was important,” Plantz said. “We threw the kids in the fire and some of these kids are sophomores, and we open with three defending state champions in the first four games. They are going to learn fast.”

The coach said that in some of the losses, the Celtics played well but would make a costly “stupid play” or “rookie mistake.”

“It’s been fun to watch the kids grow, and the coolest thing is to see how they stepped up to the challenge in the playoffs,” Plantz said. “For these guys not to bat an eye and just put their nose down and work harder, they were doing it the right day.”